Seizures of unauthorized items at Cowansville Institution

COWANSVILLE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

Over the past few weeks, unauthorized items were seized at Cowansville Institution, a medium security federal institution.

On October 27, 2017, at about 7:25 p.m., correctional officers intercepted an inmate and a visitor who were attempting to bring tobacco, 158.7 grams hidden in three pouches, into the institution.

In addition, on November 3, 2017, at about 10 a.m., correctional officers intercepted a visitor who was also attempting to introduce 153.1 grams of tobacco.

These seizures are the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, the detector-dog team and security intelligence officers. The total institutional value of these seizures is estimated at $4988.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.