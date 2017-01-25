Select Sands Acquires 457 Acres 3 Miles Northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, US

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SNS)(OTCQX:SLSDF) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary American Select Corp. has completed the purchase of an additional 457 acres of property approximately three miles from its 520 acre Sandtown location. Referred to as the Bell Farm, the Company believes that the property is underlain by the St. Peters formation based on certain information available to the Company and information in the public domain. The St. Peter Sandstone formation is a source of Northern White Tier-1 frac sand. The Company plans to do further work to determine the quality and quantity of sand, if any, contained within the property boundary. The Company is not able to confirm at this time whether this property will have an economically viable amount of sand. The total purchase price was approximately $950,560 USD which included agent's fees of $36,560 USD.

Mark Horan, P.Eng. of Tetra Tech, Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this News Release.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing Northern White, Tier-1, silica sand property located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being closer to oil and gas markets located in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana when compared to northern sources such as those in Wisconsin.

