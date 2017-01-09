Select Sands Announces Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SNS)(OTCQX:SLSDF) today announced that certain officers and directors have been issued an aggregate of 2,200,000 options pursuant to the Company's option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.33 at any time on or before the fifth anniversary of its issuance. 1,387,500 options will vest immediately and 812,500 options will vest on July 6, 2017. In addition, the Company announced today that the 300,000 options issued to Mr. Giannini (see Press Release dated November 22, 2016) have been amended, subject to receipt of all required approvals, to vest immediately.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being approximately 650 rail-miles closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.