Select Sands Announces Zigurds "Zig" Vitols as President & CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SNS)(OTCQX:SLSDF) today announced that Zigurds "Zig" Vitols, the Company's current Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Vitols will be replacing Rasool Mohammad, who will be taking on a new role as Chief Operating Officer of Select Sands and President of American Select Corp., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Select Sands. Mr. Mohammad will be moving to Houston, Texas during 2017 and Mr. Vitols will continue to be based in Houston.

"The Company is going through a very important transition period as we move towards production. I am very pleased to have Zig leading the Company during our next phase of growth," commented Rasool Mohammad. "Zig's skill set and experience will serve the Company well as we work to achieve full production status in 2017. More importantly, we continue to share a common vision of what the Company can achieve in the coming years."

"The Company now enters the operational stage of its development and the Board of Directors has assembled a team that will continue to guide management in critical strategies and consequently management will take thoughtful and deliberate actions on its pathway to the next level," said the new CEO Zig Vitols. "Rasool Mohammad has been a key driver in the Company's development to this point and he will continue to focus on operational capabilities, M&A opportunities and assembling a first-rate operational team. The Company will maintain its initiative of growth in the industrial use markets while preparing operations to meet the resurgence of the Oil & Gas sector."

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to the North American markets. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being approximately 650 rail-miles closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana.

