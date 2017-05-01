SelectCore records a Net Profit of $971,365 for year-end 2016

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - SelectCore Ltd. ("SelectCore" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SCG), a leader in prepaid payment solutions, is pleased to announce its financial statements for the year ending December 2016 resulting in a net profit of $971,365 for the year.

"We continue to improve on our financial condition, and we continue to make progress on our balance sheet fix as noted with the recently announced $2.749 million debt reduction. The timing of our improving financials could not be better as we are in the midst of transforming from a singular prepaid card solution to a full suite FINTECH solution," commented Mohammad Abuleil, President of SelectCore.

Financial Statements and MD&A of year-end 2016 have been filed on SEDAR.