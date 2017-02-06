Self-Storage Auction Innovator Jim Grant Launches SelfStorageAuction.com

New Website Builds on Popularity and Success of Earlier Venture Called Storage Battles with Easy Navigation, Tracking and Reporting Features

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - The founder of the former online auction site Storage Battles is launching a new state-of-the-art site that promotes online and live onsite auctions of delinquent storage units across the country.

Like its successor, SelfStorageAuction.com provides bidders with a centralized place to find self-storage auctions and to attend live or bid online from virtually any location. The new website combines the simplicity, reliability and exceptional customer service of the original platform with new features that ensure stability and are more user friendly.

"We believe there is still plenty of opportunity for a new enterprise in this market, and we are well positioned to succeed given our first-hand experience and industry relationships," said Jim Grant, who created Storage Battles in 2012 and later sold it. "We have taken our storage industry and auction know-how and listened to the needs of operators to create a newer, faster and easier-to-use website for self-storage auctions. And it's mobile friendly, which allows bidders to buy and sell while on the move."

Self-storage facilities across the United States and Canada can use SelfStorageAuction.com to auction lien units at any time, day or night. These auctions can be set up quickly and tracked in real time. Plus, operators stand to increase their profit with a much larger base of online bidders who can place bids on multiple units from home.

To avoid any interruption in service, SelfStorageAuction.com is hosted on two separate cloud based servers in different locations to create 100 percent redundancy. If one server goes down, all data on active auctions and bids can be immediately retrieved without a break in service. The platform can easily expand to meet the needs of a growing customer base.

"Our team, which includes most of the staff who worked at Storage Battles, has always been known for great customer service," Grant said. "To enhance that experience, we have a dedicated National Accounts department to work with our larger facilities one on one to maximize profit and efficiency."

Storage Battles was a ground-breaking online auction site that was named the industry's Best Auction Service three years straight in 2013, 2014 and 2015 by the readers of Inside Self Storage Magazine. Grant said he's heard from both operators and bidders that they miss the old site and want a return to that platform.

"We used Storage Battles in the past and were always happy with the site," said Michael Haugh, president of Absolute Storage Solutions. "The reliability and successful auctions were second to none. We are looking forward to revisiting those days with SelfStorageAuction.com."

As a special promotion for its launch, SelfStorageAuction.com is offering facilities that register now a free first month of posting auctions on its site. Operators will have a chance to register and test drive the new site at the Self Storage Association's National Spring Conference & Trade Show in New Orleans March 15 to 17 at Booth 113.

About SelfStorageAuction.com

SelfStorageAuction.com is a free website that makes it easy and convenient to find online or live on-site auctions at participating self-storage facilities in North America, Canada and soon the UK and Australia. It provides self-storage facilities and auction bidders a full range of services in one convenient location. For more information, please go to www.selfstorageauction.com.