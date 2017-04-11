SelfStorageAuction.com Contributes to Self Storage Association's Legislative Fund

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - SelfStorageAuction.com, an online auction site that provides bidders with a centralized place to find self-storage auctions and bid online for self storage auctions from virtually any location, today announced a contribution to the national Self Storage Association's legislative fund, which encourages clarity in statute consistent with technical advances of recent years. This donation will support the 2017 plan to update several state lien laws to explicitly include online auctions as a recognized method of holding a commercially reasonable lien sale.

"When I first came up with the concept of combining storage auctions with an Ebay platform online in 2011, most people discounted the idea," said SelfStorageAuction.com founder Jim Grant. "On the legislative side, the SSA's legislative agenda has successfully sought to establish business-friends laws, including the concept of automating the online process. We are honored and very fortunate to be a Patron member of the SSA and to financially support their efforts for the self storage industry."

Grant, who is the original conceptualizer and founder of online storage auctions, created the former online auction site Storage Battles in 2012 and merged it with the web site Storage Treasures in 2015. Grant recently launched SelfStorageAuction.com, a state-of-the-art site that promotes online and live onsite auctions of delinquent storage units across the country, this year. The mobile-friendly website combines the simplicity, reliability and exceptional customer service of the original platform with new features that ensure stability and are more user friendly.

"Although self storage remains, in many ways, a bricks and mortar real estate sector, enabling operators to take advantage of efficiencies, and eliminating regulatory hurdles towards those goals is important for all of us," said Tim Dietz, SSA President & CEO. "Innovators such as SelfStorageAuction.com help the self storage industry keep pace with contemporary business practices. The SSA appreciates that Jim and his team are investing to improve self storage laws nationwide."

About SelfStorageAuction.com

SelfStorageAuction.com is a free website that makes it easy and convenient to find online or live on-site auctions at participating self-storage facilities in North America, Canada and soon the UK and Australia. It provides self-storage facilities and auction bidders a full range of services in one convenient location. For more information, please go to www.selfstorageauction.com.