SelfStorageAuction.com Hires John Springfield as Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - SelfStorageAuction.com, a newly launched online auction site that provides bidders with a centralized place to find self-storage auctions and attend live or bid online, has hired veteran product manager and marketing leader John Springfield as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Springfield will create proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures to support the rapidly expanding online auction website.

"John and I have worked together in the past and I was always impressed with his problem solving, work ethic, and ingenuity for new ideas. He has many years of experience in this and other vertical industries, and knows how to help grow an operation to the levels that we are positioned to achieve," said SelfStorageAuction.com founder Jim Grant. "As COO, he'll be the glue that holds all our departments together operationally, providing leadership and keeping everything running smoothly."

Springfield, the former vice president of product management and marketing for OpenTech Alliance, will spearhead the development, marketing, communication and implementation of business processes, physical infrastructure and personnel to foster a success-oriented, accountable environment within SelfStorageAuction.com.

"What gets me up in the morning is a passion and desire to have a positive impact and build greatness," Springfield said. "Joining the leadership team of SelfStorageAuction.com provides the opportunity to have that impact. I am delighted to join the company and look forward to leveraging my product and management background to contribute to the team."

Springfield has been a product manager for Apollo Education Group, CCH - Workflow Solutions, PatchLink and Sage Software. He was also director of operations and marketing for Pleasant Harbor, business development manager for Pragmatic Marketing and a technical consultant for Ciber.

Grant was the founder of the ground-breaking online auction site Storage Battles, which was named the industry's Best Auction Service three years straight in 2013, 2014 and 2015 by the readers of Inside Self Storage Magazine. John will be joining the team of other experienced online storage auction professionals from Storage Battles and Storage Treasures.

SelfStorageAuction.com is a new mobile-friendly website that combines the simplicity, reliability and exceptional customer service of the original platform with new features that ensure stability and are more user friendly.

As a special promotion for its launch, SelfStorageAuction.com is offering facilities that register now a free first month of posting auctions on its site. Operators will have a chance to register and test drive the new site at the Self Storage Association's National Spring Conference & Trade Show in New Orleans March 15 to 17 at Booth 113.

About SelfStorageAuction.com

SelfStorageAuction.com is a free website that makes it easy and convenient to find online or live on-site auctions at participating self-storage facilities in North America, Canada and soon the UK and Australia. It provides self-storage facilities and auction bidders a full range of services in one convenient location. For more information, please go to www.selfstorageauction.com.