Selligent Adds Digital Marketing Agency "Real Marketing Solutions" to Rapidly Expanding U.S. Partner Network

Seattle-Based Agency Bolsters Selligent's Worldwide Partner Network with Holistic Digital Marketing Approach

REDWOOD CITY, CA and BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Selligent, a provider of relationship marketing solutions based on consumer insight, today announced Real Marketing Solutions as its latest digital marketing agency partner in the United States.

Real Marketing Solutions is now part of Selligent's rapidly expanding partner network, which includes more than 50 agency and marketing service providers around the world. Real Marketing Solutions combines campaign strategy and creative, data management services, and customer experience delivery to help companies, including a top three wireless provider, Fujitsu, Concur, Car Toys and others, solve their most challenging communication problems.

"I've had the pleasure of working directly with the founders of Real Marketing Solutions, John Farmer and Terry Miller, and I'm thrilled to have their agency help our clients take their digital marketing efforts to new levels using the Selligent platform," said André Lejeune, CEO at Selligent.

As a member of the Selligent Partner Program, Real Marketing Solutions has access to numerous resources for building revenue streams based on Selligent's omnichannel engagement platform, including strategic consulting, integration, platform operation, and creative. Selligent's Partner Program is structured to make it easy for agencies to build expertise in delivering value to their clients and responding to their digital marketing needs. More information on the Selligent Partner program can be found at www.selligent.com/partner.

"We've had firsthand experience implementing and using Selligent's engagement platform to successfully deliver cross-channel, consumer-first marketing efforts," said John Farmer, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Real Marketing Solutions. "We've also been able to combine Selligent's platform with big data marketing analytics and machine learning solutions, which have resulted in significant increases in lift along with reductions in cost and list fatigue."

About Selligent

Selligent's omnichannel marketing platform empowers marketers to engage with consumers using relevant insights. Our technology was built to support our Consumer-First Marketing philosophy, which makes consumer needs the trigger for all brand actions. With Selligent, B2C brands can bridge the gap between big data and real-time campaign execution, creating valuable interactions across channels that become more relevant over time.

Built around a universal consumer profile that paints a complete picture of each consumer by incorporating all of her brand interactions, Selligent's natively integrated platform meets the needs of relationship marketers better than any solution on the market. Today's entitled consumers expect relevant and valued messages in the moments that matter, and Selligent's solutions make that possible.

More than 700 brands across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services rely on Selligent's proven platform, including Netflix, InterContinental Hotels Group, and ING. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 agency partners and resellers, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter, LinkedIn, and our blog.

About Real Marketing Solutions

Real Marketing Solutions principals, John Farmer and Terry Miller have more than 40 years of experience in developing and implementing data-driven, direct marketing campaigns for companies that span numerous industries. Their unique approach combines smart strategy, on-point creative and flawless execution with actionable data management practices and customer experience delivery to produce powerful results. Respected brands including Apple, Google and Nike have relied on Real Marketing Solutions' partners to enhance their digital direct marketing efforts. To learn more, visit the Real Marketing Solutions website at www.realmarketingsolutions.biz and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.