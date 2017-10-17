Selligent Announces Roy Jugessur's Promotion to SVP Global Sales

SaaS executive with 12 years' experience in leadership roles steps up into global position

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM and REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Selligent, a provider of relationship marketing SaaS solutions based on consumer insights, today announced the promotion of Roy Jugessur to Senior Vice President, Global Sales. In his previous role as VP, Sales Northern Europe, Roy delivered consistent double-digit revenue growth across the region and oversaw many of Selligent's biggest deals, including Ocado, Bol.com and Autotrader.

"Roy's track record and expertise in creating and nurturing high performance sales teams is second to none. The Board and I have every confidence in Roy's ability to apply his deep experience on a global scale and to take a key role in driving our next phase of global hyper-growth," said Selligent CEO John Hernandez.

"I look forward to leading Selligent's global sales efforts. Selligent has the right strategy to deliver for clients now and in the future, providing the most integrated solution on the market," said Jugessur.

Since joining the business three years ago, Jugessur has displayed a passion for building and developing high performance teams and has underlined his proven ability to create, articulate and execute Selligent's marketplace vision.

Jugessur has spent the last 12 years in the SaaS space -- primarily in leadership roles, and most notably serving as part of the European Executive Management Team for Experian CheetahMail, growing its revenues from $3m-$35m in just over 3.5 years, before leading Experian Marketing Services' Strategic Digital initiative.

About Selligent

Selligent's omnichannel marketing platform empowers marketers to engage with consumers using relevant insights. Our technology was built to support our Consumer-First Marketing philosophy, which makes consumer needs the trigger for all brand actions. With Selligent, B2C brands can bridge the gap between big data and real-time campaign execution, creating valuable interactions across channels that become more relevant over time.

Built around a universal consumer profile that paints a complete picture of each consumer by incorporating all of her brand interactions, Selligent's natively integrated platform meets the needs of relationship marketers better than any solution on the market. Today's entitled consumers expect relevant and valued messages in the moments that matter, and Selligent's solutions make that possible.

More than 700 brands across retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services rely on Selligent's proven platform, including InterContinental Hotels Group and ING. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 agency partners and resellers, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com