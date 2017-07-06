SEMAFO Announces Q2 2017 Production

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF)(OMX:SMF) today announced that gold production for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 totalled 47,600 ounces of gold. The Mana Mine processed 675,500 tonnes at an average grade of 2.31 g/t Au in the quarter, including 194,100 tonnes of low-grade material at an average grade of 0.72 g/t Au.

Second Quarter 2017 Production* Tonnes processed 675,500 Head grade (g/t Au) 2.31 Recovery (%) 95 Production (ounces) 47,600

*Production numbers are preliminary and subject to final adjustment.

RC Grade Control Ongoing at Siou

Following geological interpretation issues in the upper portion of Zone 9 earlier this year, the Corporation has changed its method of grade control from channel sampling to reverse-circulation (RC) drilling. In-pit RC drilling commenced at the end of May and is being conducted to a vertical depth of up to 30 meters. In early August, we will be in a position to disclose the grade control results compared to the H2 2017 mining plan for Zone 9.

In light of the above, the Corporation is confident that Zone 9, which hosts the widest, gold-rich structure of Siou's mineral reserves, remains high-grade. The Corporation reiterates its 2017 production guidance of between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold and its all-in sustaining cost guidance of between $920 and $960 per ounce.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the second half of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

