SEMAFO Provides Notice of First Quarter 2017 Results Release and Conference Call

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - SEMAFO (TSX:SMF)(OMX:SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on May 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM EDT with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's first quarter 2017 financial and operational results.

SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the first quarter 2017 will be released on May 3 prior to TSX open and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com. A live audio webcast of the conference will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO's website at www.semafo.com.

Tel. local & overseas: +1 (647) 788 4922 Tel. North America: 1 (877) 223 4471 Replay overseas: +1 (416) 621 4642 Replay N. America: 1 (800) 585 8367 Replay pass code: 10612421 Expiration: May 24, 2017

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The

Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou deposit, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the second half of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on April 26, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.