SEMAFO Reports Cash Flow from Operations of $142.2 Million in 2016

Net Income Attributable to Equity Shareholders of $34.2 Million

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF)(OMX:SMF) today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

2016 - The Year in Review

Achieved production and cost guidance for a ninth consecutive year

- Gold production of 240,200 ounces, a 6% decrease compared to 2015

- Total cash cost 1 of $548 per ounce sold and all-in-sustaining cost 1 of $720 per ounce sold, which represent year-over-year increases of 11% and 12%, respectively

Adjusted operating income 1 of $71.0 million compared to $66.0 million in 2015

Completion of a bought deal offering of common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $90.8 million (C$115.1 million)

Resumption of development of Wona North pit

Recipient of four prizes for community-based development in Burkina Faso

Inferred resources at Natougou increased to 754,000 ounces

Fourth Quarter 2016 - in Review

Gold production of 55,100 ounces compared to 57,500 ounces in 2015

Gold sales of $69.1 million compared to $72.5 million in 2015

Total cash cost 1 of $571 per ounce sold and all-in-sustaining cost 1 of $694 per ounce sold compared to $493 and $719, respectively, in 2015

1 Total cash cost, all-in sustaining cost, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures defined at the end of this press release. 2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.

Mana, Burkina Faso

Mining Operations

Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 Variation Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes 2,175,700 2,390,600 (9 %) Ore processed (tonnes) 2,753,300 2,399,100 15 % Waste mined (tonnes) 16,686,800 18,924,700 (12 %) Operational stripping ratio 7.7 7.9 (3 %) Head grade (g/t) 2.88 3.63 (21 %) Recovery (%) 94 91 3 % Gold ounces produced 240,200 255,900 (6 %) Gold ounces sold 240,600 258,600 (7 %) Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,249 1,161 8 % Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1 43 47 (9 %) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1 548 493 11 % All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1 720 645 12 % Depreciation (per ounce sold)² 324 337 (4 %)

1 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures defined at the end of this press release. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

The total cash cost of $548 per ounce sold is due to a lower head grade, partially offset by a lower cash operating cost per tonne1. The increase in all-in sustaining cost to $720 was anticipated and is mainly due to an increase in the stripping capitalized expenditure and to a higher total cash cost.

During 2016, less ore was mined compared to 2015 due to the mine plan sequence. The increase in throughput in 2016 compared to 2015 is mainly due to the processing of ore through the secondary ball mill during the five-week shutdown of the SAG mill at the beginning of 2015 and to the low grade material processed in 2016. The latter results from a decision to take advantage of higher gold prices and available milling capacity in order to generate additional cash flow. We achieved this by adding 423,800 tonnes of low-grade material to the mix in 2016. Absent the impact of this decision, the head grade would have been 3.26 g/t.

The year-over-year decrease in head grade in 2016 is attributable to the mine plan sequence and to increased throughput from low-grade material.

2016 Reserves and Resources

As at December 31, 2016, total proven and probable mineral reserves stood at 28.2 million tonnes averaging 3.31 g/t Au for 3.0 million ounces as compared to 30.5 million tonnes at 3.32 g/t Au for 3.3 million ounces at the end of 2015. The slight decrease in reserves is due to depletion as SEMAFO produced 240,200 ounces of gold in 2016.

Inferred resources at Natougou amounted to 6.3 million tonnes averaging 3.72 g/t Au for 754,000 ounces of gold, an increase of 119% compared to year-end 2015. The increase in inferred resources is mainly attributable to the expansion of the West Flank Sector adjacent to the open-pit deposit.

All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves. Gold price assumptions for reserves and resources are unchanged from 2015 at $1,100 and $1,400 per ounce, respectively. For further details, refer to our press release of February 27, 2017.

2017 Exploration

As previously disclosed, the 2017 initial exploration program has been set at $23 million, $15 million of which will be spent at Natougou, $5 million at Mana and the balance at other properties. At Mana, $1 million of the initial budget will be used to test the underground potential at Siou.

The 2017 budget for Natougou includes a provision of $8.5 million for an infill drill program (40-meter by 40-meter hole spacing) designed to bring current inferred resources on the West Flank Sector into the indicated category. In addition, an amount of $1.3 million has been earmarked for completing studies into a potential underground operation accessible by a decline collared at the bottom of the Natougou open pit. The remainder of the Natougou program involves exploration drilling on permits both proximal and contiguous to the Natougou deposit.

Since we have no plan to further explore the Banfora Zone, we recorded a non-cash impairment loss of $8.9 million in the year.

Natougou Development

In the fourth quarter, two key milestones for the Natougou Project were achieved: award of the mining permit and commencement of construction. Achievement of these goals means that the project continues in line with our expected time schedule. In addition, the following progress has been made:

Development on time and on budget, with $17 million spent as at December 31, 2016

Detailed design and engineering 80% complete at end of February 2017

Earthworks have commenced including

- Clearing, grubbing and removal of top soil

- Building the water storage facility

- 100% of long-lead items have been ordered

- Suppliers selected for 70% of total contract value

Compensation to inhabitants has been initiated in line with the resettlement action plan

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposits of Siou and Fofina, and is advancing construction of the Natougou Project. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Financial and Operating Highlights

2016 2015 2014 Gold ounces produced 240,200 255,900 234,300 Gold ounces sold 240,600 258,600 230,200 (in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share) From Continuing Operations Revenues - Gold sales 300,483 300,129 289,349 Operating income 60,086 66,066 46,359 Net income attributable to equity shareholders 34,219 24,910 15,812 Basic earnings per share 0.11 0.09 0.06 Diluted earnings per share 0.11 0.09 0.06 Adjusted operating income1 70,989 65,973 44,824 Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders1 48,109 40,863 28,068 Per share1 0.15 0.14 0.10 Cash flows from operating activities2 142,222 147,561 120,730 Per share1 0.45 0.51 0.44 Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,249 1,161 1,257 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1 43 47 49 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1 548 493 649 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1 720 645 801 From Discontinued Operations Net loss attributable to equity shareholders3 - - (11,339 ) Total Net income attributable to equity shareholders 34,219 24,910 4,473 Basic earnings per share 0.11 0.09 0.02 Diluted earnings per share 0.11 0.09 0.02 Total assets 895,276 781,513 618,302

1 Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, operating cash flows per share, cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial measures defined at the end of this press release. 2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items. 3 The year ended December 31, 2014 includes a non-cash amount of $9,691,000 regarding the reversal of the non-controlling interest as a result of the sale of the Kiniero Mine.

Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Three-month period

ended December 31, 2016 2015 Variation Gold ounces produced 55,100 57,500 (4 %) Gold ounces sold 57,100 65,500 (13 %) (in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share) Revenues - Gold sales 69,137 72,475 (5 %) Operating income 4,806 12,549 (62 %) Net income attributable to equity shareholders (4,949 ) 476 - Basic earnings per share (0.02 ) - - Diluted earnings per share (0.02 ) - - Adjusted operating income1 10,554 13,470 (22 %) Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders1 7,899 4,191 88 % Per share1 0.02 0.02 - Cash flow from operating activities2 30,362 39,430 (23 %) Per share1 0.09 0.13 (31 %) Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,211 1,106 9 % Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1 40 42 (5 %) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1 571 493 16 % All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1 694 719 (3 %)

1 Cash operating cost, total cash cost, all-in sustaining cost, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. In 2016, adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders exclude the impairment of property, plant and equipment of $8,913,000 related to the exploration and evaluation assets of the Banfora Zone, and a gain of $3,165,000 in share-based compensation expense related to the change in fair value of the share price. The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders also excludes a foreign exchange loss of $3,530,000 and a deferred tax effect of currency translation on tax base of $3,570,000. 2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

Some of the indicators used by us to analyze and evaluate our results represent non-IFRS financial measures. We provide non-IFRS financial performance measures as they may be used by some investors to evaluate our financial performance. Since the non-IFRS performance measures do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For the non-IFRS financial performance measures not already reconciled within the document, we have defined the IFRS financial performance measures below and reconciled them to reported IFRS measures.

Cash Operating Cost

A reconciliation of cash operating cost calculated in accordance with the Gold Institute Standard to the operating costs is included in the following table:

2016 2015 Per tonne processed Tonnes of ore processed 2,753,300 2,399,100 (in thousands of dollars except per tonne) Mining operation expenses (relating to ounces sold) 131,953 127,618 Government royalties and selling expenses (13,627 ) (12,772 ) Effects of inventory adjustments (doré bars and gold in circuit) (67 ) (2,267 ) Operating costs (relating to tonnes processed) 118,259 112,579 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed) 43 47

Total Cash Cost

2016 2015 Per ounce sold Gold ounce sold 240,600 258,600 (in thousands of dollars except per ounce) Mining operation expenses 131,953 127,618 Total cash cost (per ounce sold) 548 493

All-in Sustaining Cost

All-in sustaining cost represents the total cash cost plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs per ounce.

2016 2015 Per ounce sold Gold ounce sold 240,600 258,600 (in thousands of dollars except per ounce) Sustaining capital expenditure 41,462 39,426 Sustaining capital expenditure (per ounce sold) 172 152 Total cash cost (per ounce sold) 548 493 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold) 720 645

Operating Cash Flows per Share

2016 2015 (in thousands except per share) Cash flows from operating activities1 142,222 147,561 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares - basic 315,290 291,351 Operating cash flows per share 0.45 0.51

Adjusted Accounting Measures

2016 2015 (in thousands of dollars except per share) Net income attributable to equity shareholders as per IFRS 34,219 24,910 Foreign exchange loss 1,144 8,161 Tax effect of currency translation on tax base 1,843 5,365 Share-based compensation expense related to change in the fair value of the share price 1,990 (93 ) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 8,913 - Write-off of financing fees - 2,520 Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders 48,109 40,863 Weighted average number of outstanding shares 315,290 291,351 Adjusted basic earnings per share 0.15 0.14

2016 2015 (in thousands) $ $ Operating income as per IFRS 60,086 66,066 Share-based compensation expense related to change in the fair value of the share price 1,990 (93 ) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 8,913 - Adjusted operating income 70,989 65,973

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of US dollars)

As at As at December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 273,772 167,166 Trade and other receivables 16,945 17,028 Income tax receivable - 1,634 Inventories 51,391 53,200 Other current assets 2,513 2,622 344,621 241,650 Non-current assets Advance receivable 3,060 4,532 Restricted cash 5,689 4,388 Property, plant and equipment 536,237 529,087 Intangible asset 1,595 1,856 Other non-current assets 4,074 - 550,655 539,863 Total assets 895,276 781,513 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities 41,964 35,869 Current portion of long-term debt 310 29,052 Share unit plans liabilities 6,635 1,360 Provisions 3,271 6,346 Income tax payable 5,422 - 57,602 72,627 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 56,726 59,379 Share unit plans liabilities 4,899 4,485 Provisions 8,137 7,313 Deferred income tax liabilities 32,329 31,846 102,091 103,023 Total liabilities 159,693 175,650 Equity Equity Shareholders Share capital 621,902 516,070 Contributed surplus 7,357 10,685 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,095 - Retained earnings 77,674 48,242 708,028 574,997 Non-controlling interest 27,555 30,866 Total equity 735,583 605,863 Total liabilities and equity 895,276 781,513

Consolidated Statement of Income For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)

Year

ended December 31, 2016 2015 $ $ Revenue - Gold sales 300,483 300,129 Costs of operations Mining operation expenses 131,953 127,618 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 78,323 87,689 General and administrative 13,953 13,559 Corporate social responsibility expenses 960 857 Share-based compensation 6,295 4,340 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 8,913 - Operating income 60,086 66,066 Other expenses (income) Finance income (2,171 ) (748 ) Finance costs 1,938 3,846 Foreign exchange loss 1,144 8,161 Income before income taxes 59,175 54,807 Income tax expense Current 16,408 10,510 Deferred 1,500 13,744 17,908 24,254 Net income for the year 41,267 30,553 Attributable to: Equity shareholders 34,219 24,910 Non-controlling interests 7,048 5,643 41,267 30,553 Earnings per share Basic 0.11 0.09 Diluted 0.11 0.09

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (Expressed in thousands of US dollars)