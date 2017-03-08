SEMAFO Reports Cash Flow from Operations of $142.2 Million in 2016

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SMF)(OMX:SMF) today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
2016 - The Year in Review
- Achieved production and cost guidance for a ninth consecutive year
- Gold production of 240,200 ounces, a 6% decrease compared to 2015
- Total cash cost1of $548 per ounce sold and all-in-sustaining cost1of $720 per ounce sold, which represent year-over-year increases of 11% and 12%, respectively
- Gold sales of $300.5 million compared to $300.1 million in 2015
- Adjusted operating income1of $71.0 million compared to $66.0 million in 2015
- Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders1 of $48.1 million or $0.15 per share1 compared to $40.9 million or 0.14 per share1 for the same period in 2015
- Cash flows from operating activities2of $142.2 million or $0.45 per share1compared to $147.6 million or $0.51 per share for the same period in 2015
- Amendment to long-term debt consisting of an incremental $60.0 million to be drawn by June 30, 2017
- Completion of a bought deal offering of common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $90.8 million (C$115.1 million)
- Resumption of development of Wona North pit
- Recipient of four prizes for community-based development in Burkina Faso
- Inferred resources at Natougou increased to 754,000 ounces
Fourth Quarter 2016 - in Review
- Gold production of 55,100 ounces compared to 57,500 ounces in 2015
- Gold sales of $69.1 million compared to $72.5 million in 2015
- Total cash cost1of $571 per ounce sold and all-in-sustaining cost1of $694 per ounce sold compared to $493 and $719, respectively, in 2015
- Adjusted operating income1 of $10.6 million compared to $13.5 million in 2015
- Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders1 of 7.9 million or $0.02 per share1 compared to $4.2 million or $0.02 per share1 in 2015
- Cash flows from operating activities2 of $30.4 million or $0.09 per share1 compared to $39.4 million or $0.13 per share1 in 2015
|1
|Total cash cost, all-in sustaining cost, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures defined at the end of this press release.
|2
|Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.
Mana, Burkina Faso
Mining Operations
|
|Year
|
|
|ended December 31,
|
|
|2016
|2015
|Variation
|
|Operating Data
|
|
|
|
|Ore mined (tonnes
|2,175,700
|2,390,600
|(9
|%)
|Ore processed (tonnes)
|2,753,300
|2,399,100
|15
|%
|Waste mined (tonnes)
|16,686,800
|18,924,700
|(12
|%)
|Operational stripping ratio
|7.7
|7.9
|(3
|%)
|Head grade (g/t)
|2.88
|3.63
|(21
|%)
|Recovery (%)
|94
|91
|3
|%
|Gold ounces produced
|240,200
|255,900
|(6
|%)
|Gold ounces sold
|240,600
|258,600
|(7
|%)
|
|
|
|
|
|Statistics (in dollars)
|
|
|
|
|Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|1,249
|1,161
|8
|%
|Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1
|43
|47
|(9
|%)
|Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1
|548
|493
|11
|%
|All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
|720
|645
|12
|%
|Depreciation (per ounce sold)²
|324
|337
|(4
|%)
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures defined at the end of this press release.
|2
|Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.
The total cash cost of $548 per ounce sold is due to a lower head grade, partially offset by a lower cash operating cost per tonne1. The increase in all-in sustaining cost to $720 was anticipated and is mainly due to an increase in the stripping capitalized expenditure and to a higher total cash cost.
During 2016, less ore was mined compared to 2015 due to the mine plan sequence. The increase in throughput in 2016 compared to 2015 is mainly due to the processing of ore through the secondary ball mill during the five-week shutdown of the SAG mill at the beginning of 2015 and to the low grade material processed in 2016. The latter results from a decision to take advantage of higher gold prices and available milling capacity in order to generate additional cash flow. We achieved this by adding 423,800 tonnes of low-grade material to the mix in 2016. Absent the impact of this decision, the head grade would have been 3.26 g/t.
The year-over-year decrease in head grade in 2016 is attributable to the mine plan sequence and to increased throughput from low-grade material.
2016 Reserves and Resources
As at December 31, 2016, total proven and probable mineral reserves stood at 28.2 million tonnes averaging 3.31 g/t Au for 3.0 million ounces as compared to 30.5 million tonnes at 3.32 g/t Au for 3.3 million ounces at the end of 2015. The slight decrease in reserves is due to depletion as SEMAFO produced 240,200 ounces of gold in 2016.
Inferred resources at Natougou amounted to 6.3 million tonnes averaging 3.72 g/t Au for 754,000 ounces of gold, an increase of 119% compared to year-end 2015. The increase in inferred resources is mainly attributable to the expansion of the West Flank Sector adjacent to the open-pit deposit.
All mineral resources reported are exclusive of mineral reserves. Gold price assumptions for reserves and resources are unchanged from 2015 at $1,100 and $1,400 per ounce, respectively. For further details, refer to our press release of February 27, 2017.
2017 Exploration
As previously disclosed, the 2017 initial exploration program has been set at $23 million, $15 million of which will be spent at Natougou, $5 million at Mana and the balance at other properties. At Mana, $1 million of the initial budget will be used to test the underground potential at Siou.
The 2017 budget for Natougou includes a provision of $8.5 million for an infill drill program (40-meter by 40-meter hole spacing) designed to bring current inferred resources on the West Flank Sector into the indicated category. In addition, an amount of $1.3 million has been earmarked for completing studies into a potential underground operation accessible by a decline collared at the bottom of the Natougou open pit. The remainder of the Natougou program involves exploration drilling on permits both proximal and contiguous to the Natougou deposit.
Since we have no plan to further explore the Banfora Zone, we recorded a non-cash impairment loss of $8.9 million in the year.
Natougou Development
In the fourth quarter, two key milestones for the Natougou Project were achieved: award of the mining permit and commencement of construction. Achievement of these goals means that the project continues in line with our expected time schedule. In addition, the following progress has been made:
- Development on time and on budget, with $17 million spent as at December 31, 2016
- Detailed design and engineering 80% complete at end of February 2017
- Earthworks have commenced including
- Clearing, grubbing and removal of top soil
- Building the water storage facility
- Procurement
- 100% of long-lead items have been ordered
- Suppliers selected for 70% of total contract value
- Hiring of key personnel for the construction team is well underway
- Compensation to inhabitants has been initiated in line with the resettlement action plan
SEMAFO's Management's Discussion and Analysis, Consolidated Financial Statements and related financial materials are available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at www.semafo.com. These and other corporate reports are also available on www.sedar.com.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposits of Siou and Fofina, and is advancing construction of the Natougou Project. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "assumptions", "initial", "will", "designed to", "expected", "potential", "pursuing", "growth", "opportunities" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the accuracy of our assumptions, the ability to execute a $23 million exploration budget, the ability to bring current inferred resources on the West Flank Sector into the indicated category, the ability to complete the infill drilling program at Siou to test the underground potential, the ability to complete studies on the West Flank Sector into a potential underground operation, the ability to complete the Natougou project on time and on budget, the ability to execute on our strategic focus, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold or operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2016 Annual MD&A, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on March 8, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Standard Time.
Financial and Operating Highlights
|
|2016
|2015
|2014
|
|Gold ounces produced
|240,200
|255,900
|234,300
|
|Gold ounces sold
|240,600
|258,600
|230,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share)
|
|
|
|
|From Continuing Operations
|
|
|
|
|Revenues - Gold sales
|300,483
|300,129
|289,349
|
|Operating income
|60,086
|66,066
|46,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|34,219
|24,910
|15,812
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|0.11
|0.09
|0.06
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.11
|0.09
|0.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted operating income1
|70,989
|65,973
|44,824
|
|Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders1
|48,109
|40,863
|28,068
|
|
|Per share1
|0.15
|0.14
|0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from operating activities2
|142,222
|147,561
|120,730
|
|
|Per share1
|0.45
|0.51
|0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|1,249
|1,161
|1,257
|
|Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1
|43
|47
|49
|
|Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1
|548
|493
|649
|
|All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
|720
|645
|801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|From Discontinued Operations
|
|
|
|
|Net loss attributable to equity shareholders3
|-
|-
|(11,339
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Total
|
|
|
|
|Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|34,219
|24,910
|4,473
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|0.11
|0.09
|0.02
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.11
|0.09
|0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|895,276
|781,513
|618,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, operating cash flows per share, cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial measures defined at the end of this press release.
|2
|Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.
|3
|The year ended December 31, 2014 includes a non-cash amount of $9,691,000 regarding the reversal of the non-controlling interest as a result of the sale of the Kiniero Mine.
|
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
|
|Three-month period
ended December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|Variation
|
|Gold ounces produced
|55,100
|
|57,500
|(4
|%)
|Gold ounces sold
|57,100
|
|65,500
|(13
|%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share)
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues - Gold sales
|69,137
|
|72,475
|(5
|%)
|Operating income
|4,806
|
|12,549
|(62
|%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|(4,949
|)
|476
|-
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted operating income1
|10,554
|
|13,470
|(22
|%)
|Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders1
|7,899
|
|4,191
|88
|%
|
|Per share1
|0.02
|
|0.02
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flow from operating activities2
|30,362
|
|39,430
|(23
|%)
|
|Per share1
|0.09
|
|0.13
|(31
|%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized selling price (per ounce)
|1,211
|
|1,106
|9
|%
|Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1
|40
|
|42
|(5
|%)
|Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1
|571
|
|493
|16
|%
|All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
|694
|
|719
|(3
|%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Cash operating cost, total cash cost, all-in sustaining cost, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS.
|
|In 2016, adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders exclude the impairment of property, plant and equipment of $8,913,000 related to the exploration and evaluation assets of the Banfora Zone, and a gain of $3,165,000 in share-based compensation expense related to the change in fair value of the share price. The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders also excludes a foreign exchange loss of $3,530,000 and a deferred tax effect of currency translation on tax base of $3,570,000.
|2
|Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.
Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures
Some of the indicators used by us to analyze and evaluate our results represent non-IFRS financial measures. We provide non-IFRS financial performance measures as they may be used by some investors to evaluate our financial performance. Since the non-IFRS performance measures do not have any standardized definition prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For the non-IFRS financial performance measures not already reconciled within the document, we have defined the IFRS financial performance measures below and reconciled them to reported IFRS measures.
Cash Operating Cost
A reconciliation of cash operating cost calculated in accordance with the Gold Institute Standard to the operating costs is included in the following table:
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|Per tonne processed
|
|
|
|
|Tonnes of ore processed
|2,753,300
|
|2,399,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands of dollars except per tonne)
|
|
|
|
|Mining operation expenses (relating to ounces sold)
|131,953
|
|127,618
|
|Government royalties and selling expenses
|(13,627
|)
|(12,772
|)
|Effects of inventory adjustments (doré bars and gold in circuit)
|(67
|)
|(2,267
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating costs (relating to tonnes processed)
|118,259
|
|112,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)
|43
|
|47
|
Total Cash Cost
|
|2016
|2015
|Per ounce sold
|
|
|Gold ounce sold
|240,600
|258,600
|
|
|
|(in thousands of dollars except per ounce)
|
|
|Mining operation expenses
|131,953
|127,618
|
|
|
|Total cash cost (per ounce sold)
|548
|493
All-in Sustaining Cost
All-in sustaining cost represents the total cash cost plus sustainable capital expenditures and stripping costs per ounce.
|
|2016
|2015
|Per ounce sold
|
|
|Gold ounce sold
|240,600
|258,600
|
|
|
|(in thousands of dollars except per ounce)
|
|
|Sustaining capital expenditure
|41,462
|39,426
|
|
|
|Sustaining capital expenditure (per ounce sold)
|172
|152
|
|
|
|Total cash cost (per ounce sold)
|548
|493
|
|
|
|All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)
|720
|645
Operating Cash Flows per Share
|
|2016
|2015
|(in thousands except per share)
|
|
|Cash flows from operating activities1
|142,222
|147,561
|Weighted average number of outstanding common shares - basic
|315,290
|291,351
|
|
|
|Operating cash flows per share
|0.45
|0.51
Adjusted Accounting Measures
|
|2016
|2015
|
|(in thousands of dollars except per share)
|
|
|
|Net income attributable to equity shareholders as per IFRS
|34,219
|24,910
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign exchange loss
|1,144
|8,161
|
|Tax effect of currency translation on tax base
|1,843
|5,365
|
|Share-based compensation expense related to change in the fair value of the share price
|1,990
|(93
|)
|Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|8,913
|-
|
|Write-off of financing fees
|-
|2,520
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders
|48,109
|40,863
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of outstanding shares
|315,290
|291,351
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted basic earnings per share
|0.15
|0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2016
|2015
|
|(in thousands)
|$
|$
|
|Operating income as per IFRS
|60,086
|66,066
|
|
|
|
|
|Share-based compensation expense related to change in the fair value of the share price
|1,990
|(93
|)
|Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|8,913
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted operating income
|70,989
|65,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|
|As at
|As at
|
|December 31,
|December 31,
|
|2016
|2015
|
|$
|$
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|273,772
|167,166
|Trade and other receivables
|16,945
|17,028
|Income tax receivable
|-
|1,634
|Inventories
|51,391
|53,200
|Other current assets
|2,513
|2,622
|
|344,621
|241,650
|Non-current assets
|
|
|Advance receivable
|3,060
|4,532
|Restricted cash
|5,689
|4,388
|Property, plant and equipment
|536,237
|529,087
|Intangible asset
|1,595
|1,856
|Other non-current assets
|4,074
|-
|
|550,655
|539,863
|Total assets
|895,276
|781,513
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|41,964
|35,869
|Current portion of long-term debt
|310
|29,052
|Share unit plans liabilities
|6,635
|1,360
|Provisions
|3,271
|6,346
|Income tax payable
|5,422
|-
|
|57,602
|72,627
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|Long-term debt
|56,726
|59,379
|Share unit plans liabilities
|4,899
|4,485
|Provisions
|8,137
|7,313
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|32,329
|31,846
|
|102,091
|103,023
|Total liabilities
|159,693
|175,650
|
|
|
|Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity Shareholders
|
|
|Share capital
|621,902
|516,070
|Contributed surplus
|7,357
|10,685
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,095
|-
|Retained earnings
|77,674
|48,242
|
|708,028
|574,997
|Non-controlling interest
|27,555
|30,866
|
|
|
|Total equity
|735,583
|605,863
|Total liabilities and equity
|895,276
|781,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015
|(Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
|
|Year
ended December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue - Gold sales
|300,483
|
|300,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Costs of operations
|
|
|
|
|Mining operation expenses
|131,953
|
|127,618
|
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|78,323
|
|87,689
|
|General and administrative
|13,953
|
|13,559
|
|Corporate social responsibility expenses
|960
|
|857
|
|Share-based compensation
|6,295
|
|4,340
|
|Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|8,913
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating income
|60,086
|
|66,066
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other expenses (income)
|
|
|
|
|Finance income
|(2,171
|)
|(748
|)
|Finance costs
|1,938
|
|3,846
|
|Foreign exchange loss
|1,144
|
|8,161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income before income taxes
|59,175
|
|54,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|Current
|16,408
|
|10,510
|
|Deferred
|1,500
|
|13,744
|
|
|17,908
|
|24,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income for the year
|41,267
|
|30,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|Equity shareholders
|34,219
|
|24,910
|
|Non-controlling interests
|7,048
|
|5,643
|
|
|41,267
|
|30,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|0.11
|
|0.09
|
|Diluted
|0.11
|
|0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015
|(Expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|
|Year
|
|
|ended December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|
|$
|
|$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from (used in):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|Net income for the yea
|41,267
|
|30,553
|
|Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|78,323
|
|87,689
|
|
|Share-based compensation
|6,295
|
|4,340
|
|
|Write-off of other non-current assets related to financing fees
|-
|
|2,520
|
|
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|358
|
|7,612
|
|
|Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|8,913
|
|-
|
|
|Deferred income tax expense
|1,500
|
|13,744
|
|
|Adjustment for withholding taxes
|5,827
|
|-
|
|
|Other
|(261
|)
|1,103
|
|
|142,222
|
|147,561
|
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|6,558
|
|4,756
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|148,780
|
|152,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|Drawdown (repayment) of long-term debt
|(30,129
|)
|90,000
|
|Long-term debt transaction costs
|(259
|)
|(1,200
|)
|Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses
|92,017
|
|44,305
|
|Dividend paid by a subsidiary to non-controlling interest
|(10,359
|)
|(2,656
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|51,270
|
|130,449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition of Orbis Gold Limited
|-
|
|(154,550
|)
|Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
|(90,890
|)
|(79,449
|)
|Advance made to Sonabel
|-
|
|(566
|)
|Increase in restricted cash
|(1,390
|)
|(1,017
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(92,280
|)
|(235,582
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,164
|)
|(7,946
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents during the year
|106,606
|
|39,238
|
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
|167,166
|
|127,928
|
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of year
|273,772
|
|167,166
|
|Interest paid
|4,150
|
|4,578
|
|Interest received
|1,608
|
|450
|
|Income tax paid
|10,816
|
|1,131
|