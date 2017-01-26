Seminole State College Selects NeuLion to Power New Digital Service

Athletic website and digital video network for junior college to be available on multiple devices

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), a leading technology product and service provider that specializes in the digital video broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices, today announced it has been selected by Seminole State College of Florida, a public state college with over 30,000 students, to build the first official athletic website in Seminole State history and provide a robust digital video solution for live and on-demand content.

Seminole State, whose Raiders teams compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), is the first junior college to partner with NeuLion and take advantage of the NeuLion College Platform. The new digital destination for Seminole State Athletics will be available on all desktop, tablet and mobile devices and features a dedicated website to provide news, schedules and student-athlete promotion for the school's three NJCAA Division I teams, social media and live stats integration, live and on-demand video streaming and an e-commerce solution.

"Seminole State is excited to partner with NeuLion to provide Raiders fans with a premium destination to enjoy and engage with the school's athletic content," said Seminole State's Director of Athletics, Kurt Esser. "The customer support and resources that NeuLion provides are crucial to a small athletic department like ours and what we can offer to our fans. We will continue to align our championship programs with leaders in the sports industry, and NeuLion is certainly at the top of that list."

The NeuLion College Platform, which powers dynamic solutions for over 140 colleges, universities and conferences, will help Seminole State College increase branding and awareness of their athletic program while targeting new streams of digital revenue.

"The NeuLion College Solution is a perfect fit for smaller athletic departments," said Tim Vargas, Senior Vice President at NeuLion. "We serve as an extension of the school's athletic department, providing a dedicated account manager, a project manager and access to our marketing and creative teams. We work with our partners to create custom designed sites and feature rich video solutions that help grow fan bases and revenue. As a junior college with a powerful technology solution and access to experienced support teams, Seminole State will be a leader in the marketplace."

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide including the NFL, NBA, World Surf League, Univision Deportes, Euroleague Basketball and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion's robust consumer electronics licensing business enables its customers like Sony, LG, Samsung and other to stream secure, high-quality video seamlessly across their consumer devices. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements and represent NeuLion's current intentions in respect of future activities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements, in addressing future events and conditions, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NeuLion cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and NeuLion assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause NeuLion's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: our ability to derive anticipated benefits from the acquisitions of DivX and Saffron Digital; our ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of our partnerships; general economic and market segment conditions; our customers' subscriber levels and financial health; our ability to pursue and consummate acquisitions in a timely manner; our continued relationships with our customers; our ability to negotiate favorable terms for contract renewals; competitor activity; product capability and acceptance rates; technology changes; regulatory changes; foreign exchange risk; interest rate risk; and credit risk. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of NeuLion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which is available on www.sec.gov and filed on www.sedar.com.