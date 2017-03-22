Senate Staffer David R. Shearman Honored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart With 2017 Exemplary Service Award

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Each year, the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) is honored to pay special recognition to a Congressional Legislative Assistant who best demonstrates exemplary service to our Nation's Veterans. On March 22, 2017, National Commander Hershel Gober was honored to present David R. Shearman, a Professional Staff Member on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, with the Exemplary Service Award. In this position, Shearman is responsible for coordinating both policy and strategy with the Senate and House Veterans' Affairs Committees, Veterans' Service Organizations, and the Departments of Defense and Veterans' Affairs, assisting Chairman Johnny Isakson on matters related to Veteran's education, employment, transition, and memorial benefits.

Prior to his work on Capitol Hill, David served as an Infantryman in the U.S. Army for six years, with deployments to both Kosovo and Iraq. In recognition of his service and sacrifice, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, and the Purple Heart. The experience he gained through his distinguished military service is a consistent asset to Chairman Isakson and the Committee as they continue to address issues facing our Nation's Veterans.

In the Senate, David's recent accomplishments include his work on the "Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2016," which became law before the end of the 114th Congress. Through superb coordination with his counterparts in both the House and the Senate, his invaluable assistance to the Chairman helped ensure that key improvements to the Post-9/11 GI Bill and veterans employment opportunities were included in the final bill. Additionally, Shearman's stewardship on behalf of the Committee resulted in passage of the "Charles Duncan Buried With Honor Act of 2016," ensuring that Veterans who could not otherwise afford it are able to be buried in state cemeteries that are closest to their surviving family members.

David Shearman's unwavering dedication to his fellow Purple Heart recipients and his support of America's Armed Forces and veterans serves as a shining example for others to follow. His service, both in uniform and in the U.S. Senate, is in keeping with the highest ideals of the Congress and reflects most favorably upon himself, the U.S. Senate, and the United States of America.

MOPH on the Web

MOPH on Facebook

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/22/11G133892/Images/purple.hearrt-84467671c1409e0f9f2c3a01edc19f1c.jpg