Senator Minerals Announces Exploration Plans

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SNR)(OTC:SNRAF)(FRANKFURT:T1KA) ("Senator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for its Phase 1 work program for its PNE Uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The first phase of the program is to consist of a high-resolution ground gravity program, designed to define gravity-low anomalies, which have been pivotal in targeting and discovering mineral deposits in the western Athabasca Region. Broadly speaking, gravity surveys examine rock density and are useful in predicting and modeling subsurface alteration events.

The survey grid is to consist of up 20 line kilometres and will have an investigation depth of up to 550m. The results will be incorporated into the current exploration database, which includes DC resistivity and airborne magnetics, in order to define Phase 2 drill targets. The survey is expected to commence in the Spring of 2017.

The PNE project covers approximately 531 hectares, directly adjoining the easternmost boundary of Fission 3.0's Patterson Lake North (PLN) project. The PNE project was last explored in 2013 with an Alpha-Track radon cup survey, and in June, 2014, with a 5.7-line-kilometre DC resistivity survey, the latter performed by Patterson Geophysics. The PNE project is located approximately 163 kilometres north of the town of La Loche, and approximately 48 kilometres south of the decommissioned Cluff Lake mine site. The project is accessible by ground vehicle from La Ronge via Saskatchewan highways 2, 155, 165 and 955.

Peter Born, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the disclosure of technical information within this news release.

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

