Senator Minerals Increases Private Placement to $2.5 Million

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Senator Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SNR)(OTC:SNRAF)(FRANKFURT:T1KA) ("Senator" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced private placement. The Company will now conduct a placement of up to 2,500,000 common shares, at a price of $1.00 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000.

All securities issued in the placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. Completion of the placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.