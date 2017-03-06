Senior Avast Sales Leader Joins Trustlook as VP of Global Sales and Business Development

Ding's Sales and BD Leadership Enables Trustlook to Further Scale and Grow

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Trustlook, the company that offers SECUREai, a suite of embeddable security engines that identify advanced malware using proprietary AI technology, today announced that Fangyu Ding has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development, reporting to Allan Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of Trustlook. Ding brings extensive management experience and a global perspective to Trustlook's executive team during a period of rapid growth and expansion. His responsibilities include global sales and oversight of Trustlook's business development operations.

"Fangyu is a proven leader and industry veteran who will help us scale, and play a key role in executing on our growth strategy as we continue our evolution to a multi-product cybersecurity solution," said Allan Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of Trustlook. "His wealth of experience with global executives and security teams has given him a clear understanding of precisely what our marketplace needs and how best to deliver it. I'm delighted to be working with him as Trustlook enters its next stage of expansion."

Ding brings to Trustlook 20 years of leadership experience in the security sector, including mobile devices, network appliances, and the Internet of Things. He was most recently Vice President of Business Development for AVG, the multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company that was acquired by Avast in 2016. Ding has long been a proponent of dynamic behavioral detection technology in the cybersecurity industry in his work with Sana Security, an early pioneer of AI for PC malware, which was later acquired by AVG. He has a proven ability to drive organizations through various stages of development to become truly global companies.

"With its revolutionary SECUREai security engine, Trustlook has a significant opportunity to help organizations across the world access the latest advancements in cybersecurity," said Fangyu Ding, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development at Trustlook. "Trustlook has industry-leading technology and strong partnerships with worldwide tech leaders such as Huawei, Qualcomm, and Tecno. This puts us in a strong position in the $200 billion cybersecurity market. I look forward to capitalizing fully on this opportunity."

Ding has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. His role will be based out of the company's headquarters in San Jose, California, but he will also spend significant time supporting Trustlook's China office, as the company continues to solidify its position as the market leader in China.

About Trustlook

Trustlook (www.trustlook.com) is a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity products based on artificial intelligence. Their innovative SECUREai engine delivers the performance and scalability needed to provide total threat protection against malware and other forms of attack. Trustlook's solutions protect users from both known and zero-day threats by analyzing millions of code-level and behavior combinations to find malicious patterns. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in San Jose and managed by leading security experts from Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Google and Yahoo.