Senior Infrastructure Analyst, Colby Synesael, to Keynote Fifth Annual NEDAS NYC Summit

MAMARONECK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - The Northeast DAS and Small Cell Association (NEDAS), an association of in-building wireless solution providers including Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Small Cell professionals, Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) solutions and end-users throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, and iMiller Public Relations (iMPR), a results-driven, independent public relations and content marketing consulting firm, are proud to announce the keynote speaker at NEDAS' fifth annual New York City Summit taking place April 20, 2017 at the New York Academy of Medicine in Manhattan.

The theme of the NEDAS NYC summit is "2017: The Year IoT Demands Infrastructure to be Reshaped Above and Below the Ground." Colby Synesael, managing director and senior research analyst at Cowen Group, Inc., who specializes in the communications infrastructure and telecom services industries, will be the event's keynote speaker. Mr. Synesael is uniquely positioned to discuss how 5G will shape the industry in 2017 and the coming years.

According Mr. Synesael's recent publication, "Surveying the 5G Landscape: A Sector View of What's to Come," the best way to play 5G is to invest in companies that will help facilitate the network buildouts. Attendees to NEDAS NYC will learn first-hand about this research and how it is likely to affect their businesses.

"We are very excited to have Colby speak at our New York City summit," states Ilissa Miller, president of NEDAS and founder and CEO of iMiller Public Relations. "He has extensive experience and a profound understanding of the wireline and wireless infrastructure needs of the global telecom landscape. The wealth of information Colby can offer to our attendees is expected to be well received by the NEDAS community."

"I'm quite pleased that NEDAS approached me to participate in its event," comments Mr. Synesael. "5G mobile networks will significantly affect both the wireless and wireline sectors of the global network infrastructure, and the opportunities and challenges this presents to the marketplace as surveyed in my recent report will be of great interest to NEDAS attendees."

NEDAS is a grass roots wireless telecom association whose mission is to create a positive, nonpartisan, invigorating environment in which DAS, small cell and HetNet industry professionals can learn, discuss, debate, socialize, and collaborate with their peers. DAS, Small Cell and HetNet industry professionals can learn more about the NEDAS event and register by visiting the following link: www.nedas.com/event/northeast-das-small-cell-associations-2017-nyc-spring-building-wireless-summit. Early bird rates expire March 20, 2017. Contact Amy Sesol at info@northeastdas.com to learn more.

About Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS)

Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS) is a grassroots wireless telecom association whose mission is to create a positive, nonpartisan and invigorating environment in which local industry professionals can learn, discuss, debate, socialize, collaborate with their peers, and encourage networking, public outreach and education about the DAS and Small Cell industries. 2017 Platinum Sponsors include Anritsu, JMA Wireless, PCTEL, SOLiD, TESSCO, Westell and ZenFi Networks; Annual Gold Sponsors are ADRF Technologies and RF Industries; and the Silver Sponsor is Corning. For more information, visit www.nedas.com.

About Cowen Group, Inc.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services firm and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management, investment banking, research, sales and trading and prime brokerage services through its two business segments: Ramius and its affiliates make up the Company's alternative investment segment, while Cowen and Company, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and its affiliates make up the Company's broker-dealer segment. Ramius provides alternative asset management solutions to a global client base and manages a significant portion of Cowen's proprietary capital. Cowen and Company and its affiliates offer industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, domain knowledge-driven research, a sales and trading platform for institutional investors and a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. For additional information, visit www.cowen.com.