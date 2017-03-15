Senior Vice President of FirstBank Named one of Denver Business Journal's '40 Under 40' Award Winners

LAKEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - FirstBank, Colorado's second largest bank and one of the nation's largest privately-held banks, announced its Senior Vice President, Adam Sands, was named one of Denver Business Journal's (DBJ) '40 Under 40' award winners.

The '40 Under 40' program, which recognizes 40 outstanding local professionals under age 40 for their business success and community contributions, will honor Sands and 39 other industry leaders at an event in Denver on March 16.

"We could not think of someone more deserving of this recognition than Adam," said Ron Tilton, President of FirstBank. "He embodies everything we stand for: he's a kind, positive person, who prioritizes his family and is extremely passionate about giving back to nonprofit organizations that make Colorado a wonderful place to live. We know this is one of many great milestones for Adam, in what's sure to be, a long fulfilling career ahead."

"I'm incredibly honored to be grouped with industry leaders and professionals whom I look up to," said Sands. "To say it's a humbling experience is an understatement. I'm so thankful to FirstBank for enabling me to have a successful career and encouraging my personal and professional endeavors."

Sands was selected out of more than 300 nominees for his extensive community involvement (he currently serves on seven nonprofit boards), and the significant impact he's made on Denver and its neighboring communities. He was largely responsible for financing more than $500 million in commercial development since 2014, including some of the city's most transformative redevelopment projects such as Stanley Marketplace in Stapleton.

FirstBank originated more than $2.76 billion in commercial loans last year, including SBA loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans and business loans for working capital or fixed asset needs. For more information on the bank's business products and services, visit efirstbank.com/business or email businessloans@efirstbank.com.

