SENS Research Foundation Announces New Research Program on Age-Related Neurodegeneration With Buck Institute for Research on Aging

Andersen Lab to Host Research Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - The SENS Research Foundation (SRF) has launched a new research program in collaboration with the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Dr. Julie K. Andersen, a leading expert on age-related neurodegenerative diseases, will be leading the project in her lab at the Buck.

The program is focused on the formation of tau tangles in the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. It will explore the elimination of these age-related waste products in brain cells, using the same approach that SRF has applied in its atherosclerosis and macular degeneration research projects in recent years. The Andersen lab will bring its own world-leading expertise in age-related neurodegeneration to the project.

"Our ultimate goal is to find treatments for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Working with SRF will enable us to look at whether it is possible to use a new method to reverse and prevent the formation of tau tangles, which will help us make significant progress in addressing these complex disorders," said Dr. Andersen, a professor at the Buck Institute.

"We are extremely proud to be supporting this project and partnering with the Buck and Dr. Andersen," said Dr. Aubrey de Grey, CSO, SENS Research Foundation. "With this and other collaborations we are planning, SRF looks forward to expanding our contribution to the advancement of medical research on pathologies associated with human aging."

This research has been made possible through the generous support of the Forever Healthy Foundation and its founder Michael Greve, as well as the support of our other donors. The Forever Healthy Foundation is a private nonprofit initiative whose mission is to enable people to vastly extend their healthy lifespans and be part of the first generation to cure aging. In order to accelerate the development of therapies to get aging under full medical control, the Forever Healthy Foundation directly supports cutting edge research aimed at the molecular and cellular repair of damage caused by the aging process.

