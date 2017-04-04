Sense Natural Products, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SNSGF), Accepts the Assignment of $17,000,000 in Industrial Revenue Bonds to be Issued by Dodge County, Nebraska from R and D USA, LLC

Sense Natural Products, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SNSGF) is prepared to expand operations in Scribner, Nebraska with up to $17,000,000 in bond revenues

GRAND ISLAND, NE--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Sense Technologies, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SNSGF) -- Sense Natural Products, Inc., which operates a unique all-natural soybean processing plant in Scribner, Nebraska has accepted the assignment of up to $17,000,000 in industrial revenue bonds to be issued by Dodge County, Nebraska for further acquisitions, plant expansion and production enhancements. Plant renovations, upgrades and expansion are already underway, and the plant is producing what many consider to be the highest grade of all-natural soybean meal in the market today. This product is still undergoing real world trials and empirical studies, but so far it has achieved significant results for its growers. They have reduced the need for antibiotics, reduced death loss, improved feed efficiency, improved average daily gain, provided higher energy content per delivered pound, and are delivering a concentrated product that has around half of the moisture content (waste) of similar products. Sales supporting these ongoing trials should result in a projected increase in the gross revenue of SNSGF by at least three million dollars per year.

About Sense Technologies, Inc.

Sense Technologies, Inc. http://SenseTech.com develops and markets Doppler radar and optics backing awareness products for vehicle safety and it acquired Scribner Natural Products whose website is now: www.SenseNaturalProducts.com in September of 2016.

About Sense Natural Products

Sense Natural Products is an industrial food and feed products company in Scribner, Nebraska, where it operates an all-natural extruded-and-expeller-pressed soybean processing plant. Learn more about the history of Scribner Natural Products and the current management team of Richard Bell and David Dennis from an interview with Michael Yorba; segment 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3d6GH7RIAU

and segment 2 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgRE_ykvGo4.

See the Public Wire report here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIN34iBG8Vg

"We are on a fast track because it is in our shareholders' best interest to commence the profit potential just as soon as practicable" said Bruce Schreiner, Sense Technologies, Inc.'s President.

Forward Looking-Statement

This press release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. In particular, there is no assurance that the parties will reach a definitive agreement for the proposed transaction or that the transaction will be completed. Additionally, no assurance can be provided that the terms of any transaction will be similar to those contemplated by the Letter of Intent. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.