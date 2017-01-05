Sensiba San Filippo Acquires Kupperberg & Associates

Fast Growing Bay Area Accounting Firm Expands Service

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading Northern California-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kupperberg & Associates, a San Francisco-based CPA firm. The acquisition will include the onboarding of Clifford Kupperberg, Pamela Seites, and Ken Kupperberg to SSF's San Francisco, San Mateo and Pleasanton offices.

Kupperberg advises on a full range of business, financial and tax issues, and specializes in accounting and tax services and litigation support. With a strong background providing litigation support services to a wide range of clients, the acquisition helps to strengthen and expand SSF's full-service offerings.

"We are thrilled to have the Kupperberg team join our firm," said John Sensiba, Managing Partner of Sensiba San Filippo. "Firm culture is a top priority for us, and Kupperberg & Associates mirrors many of the same values that we hold in high regard here at SSF. We have already experienced a tremendous amount of synergy with the Kupperberg team, and we are pleased to have them on board."

"Joining Sensiba San Filippo is an exciting step for us and for our clients," said Clifford Kupperberg, Owner of Kupperberg & Associates. "This move allows us to continue our longstanding commitment to providing personalized service to our clients while being able to offer them the expanded services of a larger firm. We are very pleased to join the SSF team, and we look forward to the future ahead."

About Sensiba San Filippo

With 40 years of experience, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) ranks among the region's top 10 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and consulting services, the Firm has global expertise with a regional focus. As a member of Morison KSI, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports their clients' global business needs in over 88 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, the Firm has offices in Oakland, San Mateo, San Jose, Morgan Hill and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.