Sensiba San Filippo Partners with BlackLine

SSF partners with software company to offer automated financial close services

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading Northern California accounting and business consulting firm, is partnering with BlackLine, Inc. ( NASDAQ : BL), a leading provider of cloud-based solutions that automate, centralize and streamline key financial close processes to provide automated financial close software and services.

BlackLine's cloud-based platform provides businesses with an automated alternative to the traditional manual, labor-intensive financial close process. Through its software, BlackLine aims to improve insight and visibility over complex financial closes by automating reconciliation management and controls. As a new partner in the BlackLine Affiliate Program, SSF will offer a full range of consulting services for the software, including planning, implementation and training.

"We are thrilled to add BlackLine to our consulting offerings," said Kevin Shives, Partner, Consulting Services at Sensiba San Filippo. "Because we serve a significant number of rapidly growing businesses, we have seen the need for more automated ways of helping clients manage and oversee complex financial functions. We have found that BlackLine's easy-to-use and comprehensive platform is the ideal solution for businesses looking to increase effectiveness of internal controls, improve visibility and streamline their financial close process, and we look forward to offering that solution to our clients."

"The BlackLine Affiliate Program is an integral part of our go-to-market strategy. We continue to seek out and build relationships with organizations such as Sensiba San Filippo whose software and services expertise, and technical skills complement our own," said Chris Murphy, BlackLine's Chief Revenue Officer. "BlackLine partners, like SSF, provide in-depth knowledge and hands-on advisory services that help us meet the requirements of our joint customers."

About Sensiba San Filippo

With 40 years of experience, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) ranks among the region's top 10 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and consulting services, the Firm has global expertise with a regional focus. As a member of Morison KSI, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports their clients' global business needs in over 88 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, the Firm has offices in San Mateo, San Jose, Morgan Hill, San Francisco and Fresno. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance and Accounting (F&A) that centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Designed to complement ERP and other financial systems, BlackLine's cloud platform increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney.