Sensors Expo & Conference Announces Registration is Open for 2017 Event

More than 100 industry experts to present; expanded program includes interactive content, featured case studies and Automotive and Autonomous Vehicles Sensors Workshop

NEWTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - For more than thirty years, Sensors Expo & Conference (#Sensors17) has established itself as the nation's leading event focusing exclusively on sensors and sensor-integrated systems. With updated and expanded tracks, interactive workshops and visionary keynote presentations, the longest running event in the industry will take place in the heart of Silicon Valley, June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Pre-Conference Symposia will be held on Tuesday, June 27, and the Main Conference and Exhibit Floor will be open Wednesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 29. Early Bird registration is currently open with the lowest rates for the 2017 event through April 21, 2017. To register for the event, please visit: sensorsexpo.com/register.

The sensors industry is evolving at lightning fast speed, making it challenging to keep up with the latest technology advancements and navigate the expanding vendor landscape. Sensors Expo & Conference is the only technical program to feature 100% sensors with the goal of educating, connecting and inspiring today's sensing professionals. With more than 65 sessions and 300+ exhibitors in 50 product categories, the annual event is North America's largest and most comprehensive educational program bringing together thousands of engineering professionals under one roof. Christina Claure of Sprint noted, "The number of different types of sensor technologies represented at Sensors Expo was fantastic. The event is an excellent way to learn about the space in a few days' time."

From students to start ups, key highlights include:

Automotive & Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Workshop - This half-day workshop on Wednesday, June 28 will take a deep dive into the latest sensor technologies and solutions driving the automotive industry, featuring speakers from Magna, Pearl Auto, and more.

- This half-day workshop on Wednesday, June 28 will take a deep dive into the latest sensor technologies and solutions driving the automotive industry, featuring speakers from Magna, Pearl Auto, and more. Smart Sensor Hackathon - In partnership with ReadWriteWeb, this dynamic event feature will bring together teams of developers to push the boundaries of innovation, reality, and technology to create smart sensor solutions and concepts that could change the world.

- In partnership with ReadWriteWeb, this dynamic event feature will bring together teams of developers to push the boundaries of innovation, reality, and technology to create smart sensor solutions and concepts that could change the world. University Zone - The central hub for all things Academia -- Networking, Education Content, Poster Contest, and more.

- The central hub for all things Academia -- Networking, Education Content, Poster Contest, and more. Startup Zone - Featuring cutting-edge startups in sensor technology.

- Featuring cutting-edge startups in sensor technology. Women in Sensor Engineering Program - Inspiring female engineers help to raise awareness of the contributions they make to the sensors community.

- Inspiring female engineers help to raise awareness of the contributions they make to the sensors community. Medical Sensors Design Experience - A focused area of education and networking to drive sensor development and innovation in medical and healthcare applications.





Additional exciting features of the event include:

10 Tracks with over 60 technical insights and case studies showcasing real sensors solutions from 100+ industry leading speakers

5 Pre-Conference Symposia on the MEMS and Sensors Ecosystem, Energy Harvesting and Efficient Power Solutions, IoT Lifestyle, Industrial IoT, and Printed/Flexible/Stretchable and Functional Fabric Sensors

Emerging Technologies Track featuring the latest innovations in AI, AR, Drones, Robotics, VR, and more

Sensor Data & Analytics Track covering analytics, big data, data acquisition, cloud, and more

Largest expo floor yet with hundreds of the latest sensor technologies on display





Named to Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 for the fourth consecutive year, the annual event attracts more than 6,400 professionals from over 40 countries, looking to share best practices, exchange ideas and make invaluable industry connections to drive business forward. According to Leo Kenny of Planet Singular, "I found Sensors Expo a worthwhile and informative event, effectively structured to enable attendees a variety of experiences, from large keynotes, time to explore the exhibition, technical talks and networking time."

To date, more than 260 companies from all over the world are scheduled to exhibit at the 2017 event, a 10% increase from last year at this time. Sensors is pleased to welcome several exhibitors that return year after year, due to the significant number of qualified engineers and engineering professionals in attendance. In addition to traditional exhibit space, Sensors will offer new and expanded exhibit and sponsorship opportunities including Technology Pavilions, New Product Showcases, Startup Opportunities, Branding Sponsorships, and more. Exhibitor sign up is available by contacting Joe Zuccerella.

"For more than three decades, we have been dedicated to bringing together the entire sensors community to encourage innovation, foster collaboration and inspire the next generation of sensing technologies," said Mat Dirjish, Executive Editor, Sensors Magazine. "The 2017 Sensors Expo & Conference is no exception. The content-rich, interactive agenda was designed to feature the best of the best in the sensor industry and offer attendees new and innovative ways to jump start sensor solutions, network with peers and experience first-hand the breadth and depth of this industry. From design engineers to entrepreneurs, students to corporate management, this event is not to be missed."

Attendee registration is now open for the 2017 event at: sensorsexpo.com/register.

