Sentai Filmworks to Premiere First Episode of 'Anonymous Noise' at Anime Boston

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Fans will get a sneak peak at the most anticipated shoujo anime series of the Spring 2017 anime season. Based on the hit manga written by Ryoko Fukuyama, Anonymous Noise will make its world premiere in the USA at an exclusive, one-time screening at Anime Boston 2017.

Sentai Filmworks will host this special screening of the first episode of Anonymous Noise on April 1, 2017 in the Grand Ballroom of Sheraton Boston from 3:30 PM EDT to 4:30 PM EDT. The free screening is available to the first one-thousand registered Anime Boston attendees to line up. Attendees will also receive a free gift and be entered for a chance to win surprise giveaways at the showing.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

"Blessed with a beautiful voice, Nino only sings for one reason: to be found. Nino finds herself looking for two boys who left her without reason, Momo and Yuzu. By chance, all three of them end up in the same high school, and Nino discovers that her singing isn't in vain. As they rediscover their bonds, the group realizes that time changes many things, and sometimes certain things can't be repaired."

About Sentai Filmworks, LLC

Sentai Filmworks is a leading global supplier of anime and official anime merchandise, distributing and curating one of the industry's most diverse libraries of top trending and classic titles. Offering thousands of hours of content across both traditional and digital platforms, Sentai is dedicated to bringing captivating stories and iconic characters directly from Japan. With hit series that include Parasyte -the maxim-, No Game, No Life, Food Wars!, Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, and Akame Kill!, Sentai's catalog continues to grow with new favorites like Himouto! Umaru-chan and Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls, as well as classic anime series such as Legend of the Galactic Heroes. For more information, visit www.sentaifilmworks.com.