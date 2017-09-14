SentinelOne Announces New Vigilance Service to Support Threat Hunting and Response Capabilities for Security Teams

New Service Offers 24/7 Monitoring of Security Alerts By Expert Security Analysts as Cybersecurity Skills Gap Grows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - SentinelOne, a pioneer in delivering autonomous AI-powered security for the endpoint, datacenter and cloud, today launched its Vigilance service, offering 24/7 support to review security alerts and execute applicable policy-driven actions reducing the time and effort spent by security teams to minimize threats.

SentinelOne Vigilance provides a turnkey solution, built on SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), to augment security and IT teams in accelerating the detection, prioritization, and response to advanced cyber threats and reducing the risk of missing critical alerts. Vigilance also benefits from the rich visibility and automation capabilities of SentinelOne EPP to help customers maximize their security coverage and speed of response. Vigilance Cybersecurity Analysts assess suspicious alerts, review raw data on threats and network connections, and collaborate with security researchers to identify and prioritize events. Vigilance cyber security analysts will also notify security personnel, help orchestrate security operations, and execute applicable policy-driven actions to limit the impact of any threat to an organization.

SentinelOne Vigilance gives security teams the extra set of eyes to give every security alert the attention it deserves, reduce the number of false positives and allow security teams to focus on the most critical threats. Using a "follow-the-sun" approach, Vigilance Security Operation Centers (SOC) allow security experts to continuously monitor, analyze and respond to security threats.

SentinelOne Vigilance is offered at two tiers of support to accommodate needs of different organizations:

Active Monitoring gives customers full 24/7 coverage to classify and prioritize incoming threats and alerts. The Vigilance team will deliver Executive Reporting on a quarterly basis.

gives customers full 24/7 coverage to classify and prioritize incoming threats and alerts. The Vigilance team will deliver Executive Reporting on a quarterly basis. Active Response also includes Expert Consultation, Threat Response and On-Demand Deep Sample Forensics services. This level also delivers Executive Reporting monthly.

SentinelOne Vigilance can coexist with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) to augment their efforts to keep an organization secure. In such deployments, the Vigilance Cyber Security Analysts -- will work with the MSSP counterparts to operationalize the workflow from detection to remediation.

Current SentinelOne customers can subscribe to the Vigilance service by working with their customer success managers. Prospective customers can learn more about SentinelOne EPP and Vigilance capabilities here.

