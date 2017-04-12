SentinelOne Appoints Seasoned Sales Executive to Lead Worldwide Channels Program

Dee Dee Acquista Joins from Proofpoint to Lead Global Partner Recruitment and Go-To-Market Execution

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint protection by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced Dee Dee Acquista has joined the executive team as vice president of worldwide channels at SentinelOne. Acquista will drive growth through strategic relationships with select partners including value added resellers, service providers and distributors that are focused on bolstering the security infrastructure of enterprises worldwide.

"Dee Dee brings an entrepreneurial mindset, industry expertise, and keen ability to execute on strategies that align business objectives with channel resources," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "Her experience will be vital to our growth as we continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the next-generation endpoint protection market."

Acquista brings more than 20 years of experience in channel sales program management, strategy and execution. She joins from Proofpoint where she developed and drove the strategy that was instrumental in achieving more than 200 percent channel growth during her tenure. Prior to Proofpoint, Acquista was instrumental in building successful channel programs for McAfee and Websense. During her career she has led partner recruiting efforts and developed strategic partners and top-performing teams, bringing an impressive record of exceeding targets for global channel strategy and execution.

"SentinelOne sales are growing rapidly as companies realize the power of next generation endpoint protection and its channel must scale at the same pace in order to serve as the foundation for sales success," said Acquista. "Our goal is to bring on forward-looking partners that have strong security expertise and an outstanding service record that will benefit our mutual customers. I am thrilled to be joining SentinelOne and working alongside a team that brings a true 'roll-up-your-sleeves' mentality."

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and the Israel Defense Forces. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.