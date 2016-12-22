SentinelOne Honored as 2016 Industry Innovator by SC Media

Industry Recognition Highlights SentinelOne's Innovative Endpoint Protection Platform and Ransomware Guarantee

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint security by delivering real-time protection powered by machine learning and dynamic behavior analysis, today announced that it was recognized as an Innovator in the Data Protection category in SC Magazine's December 2016 Reboot issue. The company's next-generation Endpoint Protection Platform was recognized for its innovative threat detection technology and groundbreaking product guarantee against ransomware. SC Magazine's Innovator designation recognizes cybersecurity companies that have shown extraordinary innovation in the last year, not just in their technology but in their approach to the market as well.

Traditional, signature-based antivirus solutions are ineffective against today's threats. A recent SentinelOne survey showed that 50 percent of American companies have responded to a ransomware campaign in the last year resulting in more than half of organizations losing faith in traditional cybersecurity products and solutions. Survey data also revealed that a majority (95 percent) of U.S. companies want to see their IT security vendors offer a guarantee on their products and services.

"We are of the opinion that signature-based anti-malware is nearly useless by itself. Some form of advanced machine learning and advanced detection algorithms are the order of the day," said Peter Stephenson, technology editor, SC Media. "While it is clear that [SentinelOne's] technology is innovative, one cannot help but admire the company's guarantee of effectiveness against ransomware."

SentinelOne is the first -- and still only - next generation endpoint protection company to have launched a cyber security guarantee offering $1,000 per endpoint, or $1 million per company pay out in the event that a customer was to be affected by a experience a ransomware attack after installing SentinelOne's Endpoint Protection Platform. Other security vendors, such as Cymmetria, Trusona and WhiteHat Security have since followed, offering their own product guarantee. SentinelOne has also been working with several other companies to help develop their own offerings, all of which is a positive sign for the industry.

"When a company decides to work with us, they aren't paying for technology; they are paying for the promise of safety. Our Ransomware Guarantee helps to fulfill this promise to our customers across the globe," said Tomer Weingarten, co-founder and CEO of SentinelOne. "All too often, cybersecurity companies abandon their customers in a moment of crisis. SentinelOne is committed to standing with them and protecting their data to the very end."

To read more about what makes SentinelOne one of the most innovative companies of 2016, see the original article online here.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and the Israel Defense Forces. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

Follow SentinelOne:

Website: sentinelone.com

Blog: sentinelone.com/blog

Twitter: twitter.com/sentinelsec

LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/company/SentinelOne

YouTube: SentinelOne on YouTube