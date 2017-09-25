SentinelOne Introduces Splunk App for Threat Detection and Response

SentinelOne App for Splunk is now available on Splunkbase in time for .conf2017

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - SentinelOne, a pioneer in delivering autonomous AI-powered security for the endpoint, datacenter and cloud, today introduced the SentinelOne App for Splunk. The new app will allow SentinelOne users on Splunk® Enterprise to access insights and take action on threat alerts from the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) without leaving the Splunk Enterprise dashboard.

"Recent high-profile attacks have shown that the time between malware's initial network penetration to a full-blown outbreak is getting shorter -- often measured in minutes," said Raj Rajamani, vice president of product management at SentinelOne. "As a result, stopping today's cyberattacks requires tight alignment between security solutions, which enables security teams to respond faster. Our new SentinelOne App for Splunk helps security teams take action quickly against cybersecurity events by aggregating multiple threat feeds into a single dashboard in Splunk Enterprise."

The SentinelOne App for Splunk simplifies SentinelOne deployment, configuration and response with a comprehensive workflow in the Splunk Enterprise platform that allows global security operations teams to coordinate alerts and responses in a single platform.

Current SentinelOne customers can download the SentinelOne App for Splunk from Splunkbase here. Prospective customers can learn more about SentinelOne EPP and request a demo by visiting the SentinelOne website.

