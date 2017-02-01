SentinelOne Named a Visionary for Second Straight Year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Company Placed Furthest in "Completeness of Vision"

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint security by delivering real-time protection powered by machine learning and dynamic behavior analysis, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionary quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the second straight year.*

SentinelOne's Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) unifies endpoint threat prevention, detection and response in a single platform driven by sophisticated machine learning and intelligent automation. With SentinelOne, organizations can detect malicious behavior across multiple vectors, rapidly eliminate threats with fully-automated, integrated response capabilities, and adapt their defenses against the most advanced cyber attacks.

"We have long held a culture of innovation within SentinelOne and are thrilled to be recognized for that commitment and record of execution towards a disruptive vision," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. "Our vision from day one has been based on the belief that this problem can only be solved through a multi-layered approach that combines behavior and static-based detection into a single integrated solution. This is the only way to protect against attacks that are rapidly evolving towards a multi-vector approach that combine file and file-less malware with other advanced techniques such as the use of scripting languages. In doing so we've positioned SentinelOne to be a true replacement for antivirus solutions, not simply another tool to augment antivirus' weaknesses.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as a visionary in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant, and we will continue to work with organizations around the globe that are actively seeking strong solutions to help combat today's sophisticated attacks," continued Weingarten.

This latest news comes one week after the company announced it has secured an additional $70 million (USD) in a Series C round led by Redpoint Ventures, bringing total investment in SentinelOne to more than $110 million.

*Gartner Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms" by Eric Ouellet, Ian McShane, Avivah Litan, Jan. 30, 2017.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and the Israel Defense Forces. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

