SentinelOne Receives Coveted 'Recommended' Rating for Advanced Endpoint Protection Solutions from NSS Labs

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint security by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced it has received a "recommended" rating for Advanced Endpoint Protection from NSS Labs. SentinelOne was recommended for its combined total cost of ownership and security effectiveness in the first public test of its kind. This rating reinforces SentinelOne's innovation and leadership in the next-generation endpoint protection market.

"It goes without saying that the endpoint remains the most critical line of defense against the latest cyberattacks and the old way of protecting the endpoint through aging antivirus technology simply doesn't cut it anymore. SentinelOne's powerful machine-learning applied to both static prevention and dynamic behavior detection is what helps us to stand apart from the competition in a very crowded field," said Tomer Weingarten, co-founder and CEO of SentinelOne.

"This 'recommended' rating from NSS Labs is proof that we are outperforming traditional AV solutions and other next-generation endpoint protection platforms," continued Weingarten. "We take pride in knowing that our technology can withstand any attack and we have the third-party validation to back our claims."

SentinelOne's Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) unifies prevention, detection and response in a single platform driven by sophisticated machine learning and intelligent automation. With SentinelOne, organizations can prevent and detect attacks across all major vectors, rapidly eliminate threats with fully automated, policy-driven response capabilities, and gain complete visibility into the endpoint environment with full-context, real-time forensics.

The company recently launched a major new enhancement to its machine-learning capabilities with its Deep File Inspection (DFI) engine. The DFI engine identifies and prevents the execution of advanced threats and performs powerful, on-access static analysis to uncover and block file-based malware prior to execution and without any dependence on signatures. The DFI engine makes the SentinelOne EPP the only next-generation endpoint protection offering to seamlessly pair advanced static prevention with dynamic behavior-based detection within a single platform.

NSS Labs' Advanced Endpoint Protection evaluation analyzed the security efficacy, total cost of ownership per protected agent, stability and reliability of next-generation protection platforms. As advanced threats and targeted attacks continue to surge, the NSS Labs report provides customers with an impartial, third-party resource establishing SentinelOne EPP as a sophisticated solution for detecting and defending against complex cyberattacks.

Highlights of SentinelOne's results from the Advanced Endpoint Protection NSS Labs report includes:

100% block rating against malware and exploits in six of seven tested categories

Leading TCO rating

"SentinelOne's Endpoint Protection Platform demonstrated excellent protection in an exhaustive series of tests by our team," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs, Inc. "As cyberattacks continue to increase in sophistication, organizations should look for solutions that demonstrate both effectiveness and accuracy in identifying and stopping these threats before they can cause damage. We believe that SentinelOne demonstrated its capabilities well, earning it a 'recommended' rating in our Advanced Endpoint Protection group test."

This news comes on the heels of other recent momentous distinctions for SentinelOne:

Earlier this month the company announced it had been placed furthest for "completeness of vision" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. This was the second straight year that SentinelOne has been named a Visionary in the Gartner report.

In January, SentinelOne also announced it had secured an additional $70 million (USD) in series C funding led by Redpoint Ventures, bringing total funding to date to more than $110 million. The company plans to use this influx of funding to aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts to drive more than 400% global sales growth in 2017, while continuing to maintain a strong investment in its research and development initiatives towards its next-generation endpoint protection platform.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and the Israel Defense Forces. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

