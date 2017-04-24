SentinelOne Strengthens C-Suite with Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Former Executives from SnapLogic and Malwarebytes Bring Decades of Experience in the B2B Technology and Security Sectors

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint protection by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced the addition of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to its leadership team. Bob Parker, former CFO at SnapLogic, will lead the company's financial, accounting, operations and legal teams, and Rebecca Kline, former CMO at Malwarebytes, will drive global marketing, including brand, messaging, channel marketing and go-to-market strategy for SentinelOne.

"Bringing Bob and Rebecca on board is another key strategic step that we have taken this year to continue to drive aggressive growth in the next-generation endpoint protection market," said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne, following an announcement earlier this year that the company has taken an additional $70 million in a series C investment round. "They are joining us at a time when we are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of global organizations that are migrating away from solutions that only solve a subset of threats based on antiquated technology, and turning to SentinelOne for a proven approach to stopping the most advanced cyber threats."

"Bob and Rebecca will play pivotal roles in helping to drive customer acquisition and continue to propel SentinelOne as a leader in our space," continued Weingarten. "We are thrilled to have them join the team."

Parker brings more than 25 years of broad organizational and financial management experience for a wide range of technology companies to SentinelOne. At SnapLogic, Parker was instrumental in raising $40 million in additional capital, driving global expansion to Europe and Australia and building the foundational finance, accounting and legal teams that enabled the company to scale, more than doubling sales during his tenure. Prior to SnapLogic, Parker worked at NetApp for a decade as vice president of corporate finance and had responsibility for the finance and accounting teams that drove corporate FP&A, operations, services and M&A. While at NetApp, Parker held key roles in developing the systems, process and people needed to scale NetApp from $2 billion to $6 billion.

"SentinelOne has the right mix of innovative technology, corporate vision, and management expertise that I believe will help to propel it forward as one of the dominant players in the cybersecurity market," said Parker. "I am pleased to be joining the team and look forward to building out the financial and operational infrastructures that will be critical in our ongoing global expansion and success."

Kline was an early employee at Malwarebytes, and was instrumental in building the company's worldwide marketing strategy and team which grew from one to more than 100 employees during her six-year tenure. Kline drove a high-velocity sales and marketing model for Malwarebytes with yearly revenue growth at 50 to 100% each year, and played a key role in corporate strategy, customer experience, and product roadmap.

"SentinelOne has experienced tremendous success in just a few short years, which is testament to the unique vision and innovation that they bring to the market," said Kline. "We have a terrific opportunity to up-level our brand and expand global awareness of how important it is to have dynamic multi-level protection at the endpoint. I am excited to be joining SentinelOne and look forward to working with an outstanding marketing team."

About SentinelOne

