Sentry commits to best-in-class compliance standards following settlement with Ontario Securities Commission

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Sentry Investments Inc. ("Sentry") today announced that the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") has approved a settlement agreement related to Sentry's non-compliance with National Instrument 81-105 - Mutual Fund Sales Practices.

The performance of Sentry's funds has not been impacted by these matters.

"Sentry takes these matters very seriously and accepts full responsibility," said Philip Yuzpe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sentry. "We have learned from this experience and our company will be better for it. Moving forward, driven by our core values of trust and integrity, as well as our focus on investor advocacy, we are committed to best-in-class compliance standards."

Sentry has taken a number of actions to strengthen its compliance practices:

In January 2017, Philip Yuzpe assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Ultimate Designated Person.

Sentry has retained PwC, one of Canada's leading independent consulting firms, to review and recommend improvements to Sentry's policies, procedures, practices and internal controls. Sentry will implement all of PwC's recommendations for changes or improvements.

Edna Chu, Sentry's new Chief Compliance Officer since January 2017, will work directly with PwC to ensure best-in-class compliance standards.

"Ms. Chu's decades of experience at some of Canada's most reputable financial institutions will be invaluable as we finish the hard work of ensuring best-in-class compliance," added Yuzpe.

As it has for the past 20 years, Sentry will continue to manage its funds with the goal of delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to its clients.

Sentry Investments Inc.

Sentry Investments is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, with more than $18 billion in assets under management. Since opening our doors in 1997, we have earned and kept the trust of more than half a million Canadian investors. Sentry offers a diverse range of investment products and solutions through financial advisors and investment dealers, as well as portfolio management services to a variety of institutional clients. Our disciplined investment style focuses on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to help investors calmly create wealth.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "believe," "expect," "intend," "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Sentry. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Sentry's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Sentry believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Sentry undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.