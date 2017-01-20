Sentry corrects statements contained in media report; takes action to correct compliance issues relating to mutual fund sales practices

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Sentry Investments Inc. ("Sentry" or the "company") wishes to correct statements contained in a media report published earlier this week relating to recent personnel changes.

Following regulatory inquiries concerning the company's compliance with National Instrument 81-105 - Mutual Fund Sales Practices, and the commencement of an investigation by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), a Special Committee of the board of directors of Sentry Investments Corp., Sentry's parent company, was formed in September 2016 to examine compliance issues relating to sales practices.

Sentry has taken a number of actions to begin correcting these sales practices issues, including the following:

Phil Yuzpe has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Ultimate Designated Person.

Sean Driscoll has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Ultimate Designated Person.

Under the supervision of the Special Committee, an external compliance consultant is being retained to review and recommend improvements to Sentry's internal policies, procedures and practices, and internal controls. The consultant's findings will be reported to the OSC and Sentry has committed to implementing all of their recommendations for changes or improvements.

Sentry is committed to ensuring that its business practices and compliance function are consistent with industry best practices and regulatory expectations, and does not believe that the investment products managed by it are impacted by these developments.

