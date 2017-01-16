Sentry Investments announces increase in income for Sentry Real Income

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Sentry Investments Inc. ("Sentry") is pleased to announce an increase in the 2017 income for investors in Sentry Real Income™.

Sentry Real Income is an innovative investment solution designed to deliver stable, inflation-adjusted retirement income. The income automatically adjusts each year on January 1, based on the Bank of Canada's reported 12-month change in the seasonally adjusted Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) as at November 30 of the previous year; CPI is the most widely used indicator of inflation. Based on the CPI of November 30, 2016, the Real Income Withdrawal* for 2017 will be adjusted by 1.2%.

"We're pleased to offer our advisor partners a solution that provides investors with stable income in retirement while addressing the impact of inflation head on," said Phil Yuzpe, President and CEO, Sentry Investments. "Even a low level of inflation can have an erosive effect on a retired person's purchasing power over the long term."

Sentry Real Income

Sentry Real Income was launched in July 2016 to address the challenges facing Canadian retirees. It is a breakthrough combination of technology and investments designed to deliver stable retirement income. It is a unique solution that delivers income that adjusts annually with in­flation to help protect investors' standard of living.

Sentry Real Income offers two innovative investment solutions:

Sentry Real Income Managed Portfolios are based on an investor's year of birth and are actively managed by Sentry. Each of these portfolios is designed with the objective of providing the maximum amount of inflation-adjusted income through age 90. Over time, the portfolios will become more conservative with less stocks and more bonds, while adjusting the income for inflation each year.

Sentry Real Income Custom Solution uses advanced technology to create a solution that can be custom-built for each individual investor. Using the Real Income Engine™, financial advisors can generate a custom investment solution that reflects an individual's portfolio value, real income target and confidence level.

SENTRY INVESTMENTS INC.

Sentry Investments is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, with more than $18 billion in assets under management. Since opening our doors in 1997, we have earned and kept the trust of more than half a million Canadian investors. Sentry offers a diverse range of investment products through financial advisors and investment dealers, as well as portfolio management services to a variety of institutional clients. Our disciplined investment style focuses on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to help investors calmly create wealth.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

*Real Income Withdrawal refers to the amount received periodically through a systematic withdrawal plan that, in the second year of investment and each year thereafter, automatically increases (or decreases) on January 1st based on the Bank of Canada's reported 12-month change in the seasonally adjusted Canadian CPI, as at November 30th of the previous year. For Sentry Real Income Managed Portfolios, the withdrawal amount is determined and initiated by the fund; for Sentry Real Income Custom Solution, the withdrawal amount is determined and initiated by the financial advisor. The income, in both cases, can be a combination of capital appreciation and income, as well as the original principal.

The Sentry Real Income Managed Portfolios are generally designed for those investors born between the years specified in the simplified prospectus and may not be optimal for investors outside of those age ranges.

Although designed with a high degree of probability, the longevity of assets and the Real Income withdrawals are not guaranteed. The examples provided in this communication are provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be construed as a forecast, projection or estimate of possible results. If withdrawals exceed what the portfolio is earning, investors will eventually deplete their original investment and they will no longer receive income.

Sentry, Sentry Investments, the Sentry Investments logo, Sentry Real Income, Sentry Real Income Engine and Calmly create wealth are trademarks of Sentry Investments Corp.