Sentry Investments appoints Philip Yuzpe as President and CEO

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Sentry Investments Inc. ("Sentry") is very pleased to announce that, after more than three years as President and Chief Operating Officer, Philip Yuzpe has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Sean Driscoll, who served as Sentry's CEO since 2013.

Going forward, Sean will focus more on his role as President of his family holding company and its diverse business interests. "Sentry is one of our key investments. As a principal shareholder, I have every confidence that Phil and the team will successfully continue Sentry's growth and continue to deliver strong performance for the more than half a million Canadian investors we serve," said Sean Driscoll.

"For the past nine years, I have had the pleasure of working with Sean, who has been a very successful business builder," said Philip Yuzpe. "During his tenure as CEO, Sentry's assets under management grew from $9 billion to over $18 billion. Sean has demonstrated exceptional vision and a deep knowledge of the investment business. I am very excited for him as he begins this new chapter in his career."

"Sentry has enjoyed impressive growth and success as more and more Canadian financial advisors and investors have entrusted Sentry with building and preserving wealth," added Mr. Yuzpe. "Our success starts and ends with a high-performance culture and an unwavering commitment to our clients and our core values of teamwork, collaboration and respect. I look forward to continuing to instil those values in our employees and to embody them in my new role."

"Since joining Sentry in 2006, Phil has acquired a deep knowledge of every facet of Sentry's business and is a seasoned executive with proven operational and leadership skills," said John F. Driscoll, Founder and Chairman, Sentry Investments. "He has been, and will continue to be, a tremendous asset for Sentry and we could not be more pleased that he has accepted this expanded role."

Sentry Investments Inc.

Sentry Investments is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, with more than $18 billion in assets under management. Since opening our doors in 1997, we have earned and kept the trust of more than half a million Canadian investors. Sentry offers a diverse range of investment products through financial advisors and investment dealers, as well as portfolio management services to a variety of institutional clients. Our disciplined investment style focuses on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to help investors calmly create wealth.