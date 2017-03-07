Sentry Investments enhances investment team with addition of two senior portfolio managers

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Sentry Investments ("Sentry") is pleased to announce the latest in a series of significant additions to its investment team. Lieh Wang, Vice-President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Sentry in January to further strengthen the firm's North American equity capabilities, while Paul Johnson, Vice-President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Sentry today to head up the global equity team.

"Over the past couple of years, we have added some exceptional talent to our investment team, providing us with greater depth and capability in many key areas, including fixed income and North American equities. We also introduced Gaelen Morphet as our new Chief Investment Officer last fall," said Philip Yuzpe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sentry Investments. "With each of those hires, and now with the exciting additions of Lieh and Paul, we are continuing to build upon our culture of investment excellence and our goal of being the leading independent investment manager in Canada."

Effective today, Lieh Wang replaces Michael Simpson as manager on Sentry Growth and Income Fund, and will manage a new options sleeve for Sentry Alternative Asset Income Fund. Michael will continue to manage the company's flagship fund, Sentry Canadian Income Fund, and his many other mandates.

Lieh has more than 20 years of financial industry experience, including extensive experience managing options strategies. He has held senior positions at several notable financial companies. Prior to joining Sentry, he worked for a major Canadian insurance firm. During that time, he headed up the Canadian equity team and managed the firm's largest mandate, which held approximately $2 billion in assets. Most recently, he was the manager of the firm's U.S. equity mandate and was the lead member of the Asset Mix Oversight team.

Effective today, Paul Johnson replaces Michael Missaghie and Gajan Kulasingam as lead manager on Sentry's global and international equity funds. Aubrey Hearn, who heads up the U.S. equity team, will join the global equity funds as a co-manager to focus on U.S. equities, while Paul will focus on international equities. The global funds include Sentry Global Growth and Income Class, Sentry Global Growth and Income Fund, Sentry Global Mid Cap Income Fund, Sentry Global Monthly Income Fund and Sentry Global Equity Income Private Pool Class. Paul will assume sole management responsibilities for Sentry International Equity Income Private Pool Class and Sentry International Equity Income Private Trust, and the international component of Sentry's multi-managed portfolios, including Sentry Global Balanced Yield Private Pool Class and Sentry's Personal Pension Portfolios. Gajan and Michael will continue to play important roles on the global team, and will remain as lead managers for Sentry Global Infrastructure Fund and Sentry Global REIT Fund, respectively.

Paul has more than 25 years of financial industry experience in Canada and the U.K., including extensive expertise in managing global and international equity mutual funds, and institutional mandates. Previously, Paul worked for a major Canadian financial institution, during which time, he was a senior portfolio manager on global and international equity mandates, with more than $2 billion in assets under management and a focus on mid- and large-capitalization securities. He also served as the global equity advisor to the organization's Investment Strategy Committee.

"Lieh and Paul both have a tremendous amount of experience and expertise that will benefit Sentry, our advisors and their clients. I am very pleased that they chose to join our team," said Gaelen Morphet, Chief Investment Officer, Sentry Investments. "Our investment team is highly collaborative and will benefit from the specific and unique skillset that these senior managers offer, and that will help us deepen and broaden our overall capability."

