Sentry Investments makes Canada 150 donation to fund all 2017 operations and programming at Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre at Jane and Finch

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - As part of its Canada 150 commitment, Sentry Investments Inc. ("Sentry") today donated $150,000 to fund all 2017 operations and programming at Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre, a Jane and Finch-area youth community centre. In addition, Sentry has committed its employees to volunteer 150 hours per quarter for the remainder of 2017.

"For Canada 150, Sentry is proud to renew its support of Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre to ensure it can continue to provide the services and programs its youth have come to love and rely on," said Philip Yuzpe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sentry. "But money can only do so much, so we're ready and committed to rolling up our sleeves and getting involved. That starts here today at the centre, and will continue for the rest of 2017 in the communities in which the Sentry team lives and works."

Sentry volunteers were joined at the centre by Spider Jones, founder of Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre, youth who benefit from its programs and services, and City of Toronto Deputy Mayor Vincent Crisanti. Sentry's commitments are in celebration of Canada 150 and the country's long history of giving back to the communities most in need. Sentry's contribution includes the following:

$150,000 donation to fund all 2017 operations and programming at Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre, providing a stable and predictable source of long-term funding

Commitment of 150 volunteer hours per quarter by Sentry employees for the remainder of 2017, at both the centre and other charitable organizations

Gifting 20 computers to the centre and its youth, which the centre has identified as an immediate need

"I know I speak for myself and all the youth who benefit from our centre's presence in this neighbourhood when I say thank you to Sentry for this generous donation and its continued support for Spider's Web," said Spider Jones, founder of Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre. "This gift will help us provide a safe, productive place for kids in our community."

Deputy Mayor Vincent Crisanti attended the event in recognition of the important role Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre plays in supporting the local community at Jane and Finch.

"Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre stands as a shining example of the sort of community-led success we can achieve when Torontonians dream big and work together in common cause," said Deputy Mayor Crisanti. "This is local city building at its finest."

About Sentry Investments Inc.

Sentry Investments is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, with more than $18 billion in assets under management. Since opening our doors in 1997, we have earned and kept the trust of more than half a million Canadian investors. Sentry offers a diverse range of investment products and solutions through financial advisors and investment dealers, as well as portfolio management services to a variety of institutional clients. Our disciplined investment style focuses on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns to help investors calmly create wealth.

About Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre and Believe to Achieve

The Spider's Web Youth Empowerment Centre assists kids, ages eight to 16, in after-school personal development and mentorship programs. The after-school drop in centre at Jane and Finch provides food programs, study groups for homework help, computer rooms, teaching guides and motivation and support with caring adults.