Sentry Management Announces Senior Vice President for Newly Created Atlantic Region

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Sentry Management, Inc., a leader in homeowner association and condominium management, announces the promotion of Collin Bruner to Senior Vice President of the newly created Atlantic Region. The Atlantic Region will include the offices located in Charleston SC, Raleigh NC, Nashville TN and Savannah GA.

Brad Pomp, President of Sentry Management, says "Collin Bruner has a long history of management excellence within our company and in-depth knowledge of the industry. He adds outstanding talent to Sentry's senior management team." Collin began working for Sentry Management in 2005. He was promoted to Assistant Division Manager in 2007, Vice President, Charleston, in 2009 and Vice President of the Charleston SC Division in 2011. Under Collin's watch, the Charleston Division has realized steady growth while providing great service to our clients. He is a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) as certified by the National Board of Certified Association Managers. He has also obtained his Association Manager Specialist (AMS) designation from the Community Association Institute (CAI).

"Our promotion of Collin Bruner is reinforced by strong leadership support he already put in in place in Charleston. I am also pleased to announce that Yohanna LaRoche has been promoted to Vice President, Charleston," Brad Pomp continues. "Yohanna, who started with Sentry in 2009, has served as Assistant Division Manager in Charleston since 2013. She has shown the dedication and initiative necessary to step up to the Division role in Charleston SC."

Yohanna LaRoche is a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA), certified by the National Board of Certified Association Managers and holds an Association Management Specialist (AMS) designation from the Community Association Institute (CAI).

Both Collin and Yohanna will remain at Sentry Management's office located at 4925 Lacross Road, Suite 112, North Charleston, SC 29406. Their phone is 843-795-0190. To learn more go to http://Charleston.SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry's business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing an independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135492/Images/Yohanna_LaRoche_(1)-4d6ac9f2c0e791d4860e107aff9a7dd6.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/10/11G135492/Images/Collin_Bruner_(1)-221af0c08aafb260b966b943e92f630d.jpg