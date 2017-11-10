Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

November 10, 2017 16:26 ET
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 10, 2017) - Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX:SEC) today reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $75.0 million or $27.10 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017. This compares to a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $109.9 million or $39.08 per share for the same period in 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the net income attributable to owners of the parent was $165.5 million or $59.74 per share, compared to a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $69.9 million or $24.85 per share the prior year.
Senvest Capital Inc.George MalikotsisVice President Finance(514) 281-8082(514) 281-0166 (FAX)www.senvest.com
