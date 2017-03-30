Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2016

March 30, 2017 18:45 ET
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX:SEC) today reported net income attributable to owners of the parent of $96.8 million or $34.50 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2016. This compares to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($99.8) million or ($35.39) diluted loss per share for the year ended 2015.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
Senvest Capital Inc.George MalikotsisVice President Finance(514) 281-8082
