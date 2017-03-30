News Room
Senvest Capital Inc.
TSX : SEC

Senvest Capital Inc.

March 30, 2017 18:45 ET

Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2016

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX:SEC) today reported net income attributable to owners of the parent of $96.8 million or $34.50 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2016. This compares to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($99.8) million or ($35.39) diluted loss per share for the year ended 2015.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME (LOSS)
(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
For the years ended
December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT $96.8 ($99.8)
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $34.50 ($35.39)

Contact Information

  • Senvest Capital Inc.
    George Malikotsis
    Vice President Finance
    (514) 281-8082

