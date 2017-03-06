Sephora's Christel Bouvron, Head of Business Intelligence for Southeast Asia, to Join the Domopalooza Mainstage

Bouvron to Share How the Cosmetics Giant is Driving Business Transformation with Data and Domo

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Today Domo announced that Christel Bouvron, Head of Business Intelligence at Sephora Southeast Asia, will join the mainstage at Domopalooza™ 2017. Bouvron will discuss how Sephora is integrating its business data with Domo to drive actionable results in day-to-day business operations.

Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They'll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

Bouvron joins a lineup of inspiring speakers, including World Series game-changer Theo Epstein, world-renowned statistician Nate Silver, and Pixar co-founder and president Dr. Ed Catmull. More announcements are coming soon.

To learn more about how experts from Sephora and other successful organizations are using Domo to get more value from their business data, register for Domopalooza on Domopalooza's event page.

