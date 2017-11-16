The Sequoia Project's Annual Meeting to Draw Health IT Leaders Nationwide to Discuss Data Sharing Progress and the Path Forward

Event to be held December 5-6 in Gaylord National Harbor, Maryland

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - The Sequoia Project, the leading independent advocate for nationwide health data sharing, announced today that its annual meeting will be held on December 5-6, 2017 in Gaylord National Harbor, Maryland. The event will draw health IT leaders from across the United States for an update on The Sequoia Project's programs and initiatives.

Highlights from this year's event will include:

Updates from Carequality, the eHealth Exchange and RSNA Image Share Validation

Presentations from recognized experts such as Micky Tripathi, CEO of Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative, and Genevieve Morris, Principal Deputy National Coordinator for Health IT for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT

Lessons learned from experts implementing health IT interoperability throughout the country

Interactive workshops outlining the way ahead

Networking with current and potential health data sharing partners

The meeting will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, located outside of Washington, DC. Details and a complete agenda can be viewed online at http://sequoiaproject.org/annual-meeting

Panels and topics will include:

Carequality's Path to Nationwide Connectivity

The 21st Century Cures Act and You: Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement

Drowning in Data: Clinical Content Requirements for Success

"This has been an eventful year for The Sequoia Project, as we move toward our goal of comprehensive nationwide interoperability," said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project. "Our members are making health data interoperability history and we look forward to celebrating our collective successes and setting the course for progress in 2018 and beyond."

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project supports multiple, independent health IT interoperability initiatives, most notably: the eHealth Exchange, a rapidly growing health data sharing community of exchange partners sharing under a common trust framework and a common set of rules; and Carequality, which is a national-level, consensus-built, common interoperability framework to interconnect and enable exchange between and among existing data sharing networks, much like the telecommunications industry did for linking cell phone networks. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org. Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject.