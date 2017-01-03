Serialisation Data Integration - Drug Safety, Security and The Whole IT Picture: New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Part 2 of Series: Routes to Address the Real Challenges in Serialisation

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - In a live session, industry expert Dr. Ralf Liedke, IT Director Germany, Aesica Pharmaceuticals will discuss serial numbers and the corresponding details of Aesica's serialisation solution. Viewers will learn about the different types of serial numbers and requirements, how to handle data integrity on serial numbers and how to connect to different systems, such as packaging lines and ERP systems.

Serialisation is a means to track and trace products to help overcome counterfeit drugs. Serialisation legislation is already enforced in Brazil, South Korea and China, is due to come into effect in the US in 2017, and in all European countries by February, 2019 for all prescription drugs.

Serialisation demands are complex and vary by country. Aesica has developed a serialisation module that is flexible, scalable, and capable of printing high resolution variable data (human readable, 2-dimentional and linear barcodes), supported by advanced communication protocols for remote operation and secure serialisation.

Join Dr. Ralf Liedke on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Serialisation Data Integration - Drug Safety, Security and The Whole IT Picture

