SerialTek Introduces New Partners

Formation of Board of Directors Demonstrates Commitment to Innovation in the Data Storage Industry

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - SerialTek, a worldwide leader in SAS, SATA, and PCIe/NVMe storage protocol analysis, welcomes Ellisys and Quarch Technology as partners in SerialTek, effective January 1, 2017. Quarch and Ellisys both add extensive experience and success in building innovative and disruptive Test & Measurement technology businesses.

With this announcement comes the formation of a new Board of Directors; consisting of Paul J. Mutschler, Mario Pasquali, Mike Dearman, Andy Norrie, Simon Thomas, and Chuck Trefts. "Adding industry veterans like these to the Board of Directors is a huge step in driving SerialTek's future and direction," said Paul J. Mutschler, President of SerialTek. "Their expertise will be invaluable to the future growth and success of the company."

This new management supports SerialTek's commitment to providing storage manufacturers with test tools that improve the quality of storage technology equipment and drive down time-to-market requirements.

About SerialTek: SerialTek LLC has been a provider of innovative data storage test tools and solutions since 2007. Many leading storage manufacturers depend on SerialTek products to improve product quality and drive time-to-market requirements. SerialTek solutions support the Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), SATA (Serial ATA), PCI Express (PCIe) and Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) protocols.

For more information about SerialTek products, visit www.serialtek.com.

About Quarch: Quarch Technology Ltd is a leading worldwide supplier of automated test tools for Storage Systems. Scalable test systems enable manufacturers and resellers of data storage to get to market faster with a more reliable product. Their ground-breaking and highly customizable solutions can be tailored to customers' needs, allowing the system to achieve a very rapid return on investment in any test environment. For more information about Quarch, visit www.quarch.com.

About Ellisys: Ellisys is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi®, USB 2.0, SuperSpeed USB 3.1, USB Power Delivery, and USB Type-C™ technologies. For more information about Ellisys, visit www.ellisys.com.

SerialTek and the SerialTek logo are registered trademarks of SerialTek LLC. Ellisys, the Ellisys logo, and Better Analysis, are trademarks of Ellisys, and may be registered in some jurisdictions. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.