Serinus Energy Announces Executive Appointment

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX:SEN)(WARSAW:SEN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Trevor Rath as Vice President, Operations. Mr. Rath has a wealth of oil and gas operations and engineering experience, including drilling, completions, production and facilities. For the past two years Mr. Rath has worked as a consultant to various oil and gas companies. Prior to that, he was Country Operations Manager for Storm International Ventures in Tunisia. The Company looks forward to Trevor's contributions to the Company's operations.

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com).

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

