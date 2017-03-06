ServiceChannel Completes 2017 SSAE16/SOC1 Type II Audit Review

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - ServiceChannel, the leading SaaS service automation platform for facilities managers and contractors, today announced that A-Lign, an independent auditing firm, has recently completed its examination in conformity with Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization for the period of Feb. 1, 2016 through Jan. 31, 2017.

The completion of the SSAE 16 SOC1 Type II examination is an essential component of the ServiceChannel corporate compliance program. The examination included the company's controls related to Customer Contracts, Implementations, Support and Incident Management; Transaction Processing, Invoice Creation, ACH File Processing, Computer Operations, Control Environment, Information Security, Application Change Control and Data Communications. The successful completion indicates that ServiceChannel processes, procedures and controls have been formally evaluated and tested by an independent accounting and auditing firm.

An SSAE 16 examination is widely recognized because it represents that a service organization has been through an evaluation of its control activities as they relate to an audit of the financial statements of its customers. A Type II report not only includes the service organization's system description, but also includes detailed testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the service organization's controls.

"We're excited to once again achieve the highest level of SSAE 16 certification as this proves the processes and controls we employ protect our clients data," says Brian Engler, Chief Information Officer, at ServiceChannel. "In addition, this reaffirms our commitment to providing a secure marketplace where companies can transact business in a safe and protected forum."

SSAE 16 is designated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an acceptable method for a user entity's management to obtain assurance about service organization internal controls without conducting additional assessments. In addition, the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 make SSAE 16 reports even more important to the process of reporting on effective internal controls by public companies. ServiceChannel intends to continue its annual review conducted by an independent auditor.

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel provides facilities managers with a single platform to source, procure, manage and pay for repair and maintenance services from commercial contractors across their enterprise. By delivering unprecedented transparency and data-driven analytics of service quality, across all trades, locations and contractors, facilities managers drive significant brand equity and ROI for their organizations without outsourcing or investing in new infrastructure. The world's leading global brands use ServiceChannel and Big Sky solutions daily to help optimize millions of transactions and billions of dollars of spend annually.

