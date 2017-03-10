Servus Credit Union announces 2017 Board of Directors election results

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Servus Credit Union held its annual general meeting (AGM) on March 8, 2017 at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton and announced the results of the Board elections held in February 2017.

Member-owners of Servus elected the following four members to the Board of Directors: Jonathon Holt, Perry Dooley, Penny Reeves and Simon Neigum. They were elected to three-year terms which began immediately after results were declared.

Full election results are:

Jonathon Holt 1,639

Perry Dooley 1,525

Penny Reeves 1,448

Simon Neigum 1,351

Maureen Gander 1,088

Bernie Klammer 1,012

Rene George 826

Brent Shelton 759

John Lamb was re-elected Board Chair by the board members and Amy Corrigan Vice Chair.

Chosen to lead committees were:

Audit & Finance - Doug Bristow

Enterprise Risk Management - Doug Hastings

Governance & Human Resources - Perry Dooley

Representing Servus Credit Union on the Board of Credit Union Central of Alberta are Iris Evans, Jon Holt and Simon Neigum.

Retiring from the Board is Alison Starke of Lloydminster who has served 15 years on our board. The Board members expressed appreciation for her service to the credit union on behalf of Servus members.

Continuing their terms on the Servus Credit Union Board of Directors are Dianne Brown, Doug Bristow, Ken Cameron, Amy Corrigan, Iris Evans, Doug Hastings, John Lamb and Darcy Mykytyshyn.

The four Board members were elected by eligible member-owners from a slate of eight candidates. Subject to eligibility criteria set out in the Alberta Credit Union Act and the Servus Credit Union bylaws, all Servus member-owners may participate in the Board election by running for the Board and voting for the candidates.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving members from more than 100 locations in 59 communities. The credit union's vision of building a better world -- one member at a time -- inspires their commitment to provide sound, advice-based financial products and services; help members achieve personal satisfaction, enjoy financial stability and a good quality of life; and improve the communities where its members live and work. For more information, call toll-free 187SERVUSCU / 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.