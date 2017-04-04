SESAC Honors George Clinton With SESAC Legacy Award

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - The GRAMMY® Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee George Clinton will receive the SESAC Legacy Award, it was announced today by John Josephson, chairman and CEO of SESAC Holdings, Inc. The awards presentation will take place at SESAC's 21st annual Pop Awards Show, April 13, 2017, at the historic Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

"When thinking of personalities that have shaped the sound of music around the globe, George Clinton is high on the list," said John Josephson, chairman and CEO, SESAC Holdings, Inc. "And, we are so excited to present him with the SESAC Legacy Award at the upcoming Pop Music Awards in New York."

Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the '70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-'60s acid heroes including Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa, and Sly Stone. The Parliament/Funkadelic machine ruled black music during the '70s, capturing over 40 R&B hit singles (including three number ones) and recording three platinum albums. Clinton won his first GRAMMY Award in 2016 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

The annual SESAC Pop Awards celebrates its songwriter and publisher affiliates based on performance activity during a calendar year. Along with honoring its affiliates, SESAC will name its Publisher of the Year, Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year at the awards event.

About George Clinton:

Born in Kannapolis, NC, on July 22, 1941, Clinton became interested in doo wop while living in New Jersey during the early '50s. Clinton formed The Parliaments in 1955, rehearsing in the back room of a Plainfield barbershop where he straightened hair. The Parliaments released only two singles during the next ten years, but frequent trips to Detroit during the mid-'60s -- where Clinton began working as a songwriter and producer -- eventually paid off their investment and changed their name to Funkadelic.

Inspired by Motown's assembly line of sound, George Clinton gradually put together a collective of over 50 musicians and recorded the ensemble during the '70s both as Parliament and Funkadelic. While Funkadelic pursued band-format psychedelic rock, Parliament engaged in a funk free-for-all, blending influences from the godfathers (James Brown and Sly Stone) with freaky costumes and themes inspired by '60s acid culture and science fiction.

From 1978-79 Parliament hit the charts with "Flash Light" and "Aqua Boogie" and Funkadelic's title track to "One Nation Under a Groove" spent six weeks at the top spot on the R&B charts during the summer and reaching platinum. Clinton began his solo career in 1982 and after a dip in popularity during the 1980s the rise of funk-inspired genres in the early 1990s due to rappers Digital Underground, Dr. Dre and Warren G. and funk rockers Primus and Red Hot Chili Peppers re-established Clinton as a forefather of both rock and black music.

Clinton has received a GRAMMY, a Dove (gospel), an MTV Music Video Award and an Honorary Doctorate of Music from the renowned Berklee College of Music. He has been recognized by BMI, the NAACP Image Awards, and Motown Alumni Association for lifetime achievement. Clinton's Parliament/Funkadelic was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

About SESAC Holdings, Inc.:

SESAC Holdings is the only U.S.-based Music Rights Organization that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights. SESAC Holdings is unique in its ability to offer singular licenses for the works of its affiliated writers and publishers that aggregate both performance and mechanical rights in order to drive greater efficiency in licensing for music users, as well as enhanced value for music creators and publishers. Its businesses operate on a sophisticated information technology and data platform to provide timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution.

SESAC Holdings' subsidiaries are some of the most well-known companies in music licensing and administration. SESAC Performing Rights is the second oldest and most progressive performing rights organization in the U.S. SESAC Holdings' acquisition of the Harry Fox Agency (HFA) accelerated its transition to a "multi-rights" organization with HFA's deep publisher relations and mechanical licensing history. Following the HFA acquisition, SESAC's Rumblefish subsidiary was merged with HFA's Slingshot business unit under the Rumblefish brand. Rumblefish simplifies business for digital services, publishers, labels, artists and apps. Rumblefish's transparent composition and recording administration, data and royalty management, licensing and network monetization allow clients to focus on their core business. Rights. Simplified. Royalties. Amplified.

SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, London and Munich.

